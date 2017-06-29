Clean Bandit Never Tried To Write Hit Songs

When their smash-hit Rather Be (ft. Jess Glynne) took over the world in 2014, British electro-pop band Clean Bandit was vaulted into the spotlight. The bar was set high, but after scoring two more monster hits with Rockabye (ft. Sean Paul and Anne-Marie) and Symphony (ft. Zara Larsson) the band from Cambridge seems to be on top of their game. Interestingly, the group is still shocked by the success because they never tried to write hit songs. “We found ourselves in a place where we never planned to be. It’s interesting to see how things are unfolding. These tracks start of as these left-field things, and eventually once the label has an idea that it will be the next big tune it takes some other form.”