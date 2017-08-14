Cleaning Air Inside Out

We are all so concerned with pollution, green house effect global warming etc. that we often neglect something that affects us personally—indoor air pollution. Its said that air inside your home is 5-10 times more polluted than air outside, no wonder, we feel fresh when we go outside, but often feel gloomy and dull when we sit inside home for prolonged period. If you are thinking, so what, let us get an air purifier? Maybe you would want to think again. Not only is it expensive, but many studies have found that residential air purifier is by design has limitations in cleaning air thoroughly. But now, let me tell you something else that you can do, which is far less expensive, yet far more effective. Yes, you guessed it right. Indoor plants are quite effective in reducing air pollution. Plants, not only provide oxygen, as we learnt in lower primary, but also clean toxic agents like benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene and such common chemicals found at home. So, here is a list of top 5 plants that you could have to have clean, pure air indoors.

1. Aloe Vera

I know what you are thinking, isn’t it a cosmetic ingredient for better skin? Yes, you are right. But it isn’t just that. Aloe Vera helps clear benzene and formaldehyde from air; it also absorbs carbon dioxide at night and releases oxygen, making it a great fit for bedrooms. And the best part, it doesn’t really need a lot of caring. Watering it just once or twice a week is more than enough for the plant to thrive.

2. Snake Plant

Snake plant is also called as the bedroom plant, as it releases oxygen at night, just like Aloe Vera. In addition to benzene and formaldehyde, Snake Plant also filters harmful chemicals like xylene, toluene and trichloroethylene, making it literally a cheaper and more effective air purifier for your home.

3. Spider Plant

Spider plant is a native of Africa. And if you go hungry at midnight to find an empty fridge, you could even devour its leaves, which are rich in vitamin C, calcium, protein and magnesium. The plant also absorbs carbon monoxide and ozone—a potential lung irritant. Studies have also found that presence of spider plants in hospital rooms have increased speed of recovery and offices with spider plants reported 60% decrease in sickness rates. Make me wonder why these highly beneficial plants have names of unfriendly insects and reptiles!

4. Golden Pothos

Yet another plant that is easy to care for, and yet, absorbs harmful chemicals like formaldehyde, ozone, benzene and carbon monoxide as well as other odours. But take care to avoid this plant if you have small children or if children come to your home often, as it is found to be toxic in nature.

5. Gerbera Daisy

If you would like to add a splash of colour to your home, then Gerbera Daisy is exactly what you need. Not only does it remove chemical vapours from the air, it also keeps flowering throughout the fall provided it receives bright light and moderate temperature.