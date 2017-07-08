Clear Skin & Healthy (Tamed) Edges: A Summer '17 List

If you’re a college student like me, then your summer is already halfway over! You’ve noticed your booty got a little bigger, your Instagram and Snapchat pictures have you looking like you’re “that girl”, and your summer goals are being met one by one.

However.

You’ve also noticed that the sweat from posing too hard in your pictures by the pool has your edge control calling it quits, meanwhile little pimples develop along your hairline. Even your face has been breaking out from dehydration, the wrong makeup, or cleansing products. You stumble onto this article and say, “Gee, sounds like I’m not the only one.”

Girl, I got you.

Welcome to your Summer ‘17 (well, what’s left of it) list of products that helps you look Instagram ready at all times and well into the new semester.

1) Neutrogena Naturals Skincare Line

The bomb.com. I currently only use the makeup wipes, daily moisturizer and night cream which are all featured in the pictures above. The entire line is packed full of vitamins and natural moisturizers which I need, especially since my skin likes to make up for what it lacks with more and more oils. (Hello to my Oily- Combo Skin Girls!)

2) Neutrogena’s Rapid Tone Repair Moisturizer (with sunscreen) + Dark Spot Corrector

Absolutely worth the money. These two products are my holy grail. After a brief stint with the dermatologist, he gave me things to help get rid of acne but not to correct the dark spots left behind. I’ve been using these since high school and they’ve never failed me! Warning: All the products in this line have the same look. Don’t pick up a wrinkle cream by accident. Make sure you read, and even open the box to double check!

3) Neutrogena’s Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Spot Gel

Before I started going to the dermatologist last summer, I discovered this little gem in CVS. It has become my go to when I have an event or class but can’t get to my prescribed medication any time soon. It dries the pimple out enough that if it does pop up anyway, it’s incredibly smaller that it was going to be and goes away a lot faster. Most of the time, the pimple never even shows up!

4) Freeman Face Mask(s)

I pair both of these masks with a little bit of my favorite Tea Tree Oil (here’s the link for that). I’ve been using both interchangeably since January (same tubes!) and I love them. I haven’t been as oily as I used to be! The Mint + Lemon one decreases the size of monster zits and prevents breakouts, and the Sparkling Pear brightens me up and shrinks the size of visible pores. And you can find them here and here.

5) Indian Clay Mask + Rose Water/ Witch Hazel

I used to use this mask when I was deep conditioning my hair. I let it sit for about 15-20 minutes while I sit under my hooded dryer to speed up conditioning my hair. The mask can be used with either water or Apple Cider Vinegar, and provides a deep cleaning of your pores. Then I followed up with this Witch Hazel + Rose Water combo right out of the shower. I must admit that was the brightest I’d ever seen my skin without it being oily.

6) Shea Moisture African Black Soap + Mask

I still use African Black Soap to wash my face daily (morning and night) however I haven’t used the mask in a while since I’ve been using the Freeman ones listed above. But this combo used to help not only clear dark spots but it helped prevent some serious breakouts I felt coming. It just needs to be paired with a good moisturizer because it can be very drying. I might go back to this regimen Summer ‘18 with my Neutrogena moisturizer!

7) Sea Breeze Sensitive Skin Astringent

I cannot stress the important of an astringent when you are a makeup wearer. Makeup, especially your foundation and concealer, is made to stay on your face. It is important for you to have something that’s deep cleaning when it’s time to take it off. Makeup wipes and soaps aren’t going to get it all. After washing your face with your cleanser once or twice, take a few cotton balls with Sea Breeze and wipe until your last cotton ball looks clean.

8) Cetaphil Sensitive Skin Cleanser

My Dermatologist recommended Cetaphil to me once I began my prescribed medications. I like to use this when I feel my skin is being dried out by them or my African Black Soap.

9) Apple Cider Vinegar with The “Mother”

Fall of my Sophomore year in college, this became my Savior. The stress of returning back to school and actually having to be a student caused some real nasty breakouts along my chin. I used to wet a cotton ball then add some Apple Cider Vinegar and wipe along my chin after a good wash. ACV cleared those pimples up within 2 weeks.

10) Green Tea + Water

Every good regimen includes water. From drinking it often to washing your face, it’s important you fit a couple of bottles into your day. But if you’re someone like me who loves juice, a great alternative to drinking sugary drinks is Green Tea. Also there’s so many ways to incorporate it into your skincare regimen. Here’s a list.

11) Aveeno’s Active Naturals Clear Complexion Exfoliating Pads

I’ve been exfoliating with these pads for years now. One thing many people don’t know is that dead skin is a big contributor to acne. Why not get it off and deposit some good things onto the new skin underneath? Get it here.

12) Smile’s Prid Homeopathic Salve + Bandaids

In the beginning of any acne sufferer’s journey, we often turn to YouTube to get some answers. Simply place this salve on the troublesome zit, cover with a bandaid, and go to sleep!

13) Nature’s Bounty Hair, Skin, and Nails Vitamins

Need I say more? Why wouldn’t you want a great vitamin? I’ve seen nothing but great results from these vitamins, especially with my hair.

14) Neutrogena Microdermabrasion System

I stumbled onto this in a Walmart in White Plains, New York. I’m currently on week 2 and never felt more positive about my skin. It comes with a month’s supply of pads and you use it in place of whatever you exfoliate with. Smooth, glowy skin and already improving the look of dark spots, large pores, and fine lines. Get it.

15) Gorilla Snot Gel + Jamaican Black Castor Oil

Now Gorilla Snot is actually the bees’ knees. However, it isn’t very healthy for your edges if they are not properly taken care of. I stumbled upon this great little combination when I put Gorilla Snot on top of the Castor Oil I was using to protect my edges while wearing braids. It held my hair for a whole week! And usually my edges are not the type to stay laid after 12 hours. Once applied, I used my trusty toothbrush (just for the hair, not my teeth) then tied them down. If your edges need refreshing wet your toothbrush, brush them up again, then tie them down. You’ll thank me later.

16) As I Am Smoothing Gel + Jamaican Black Castor + Coconut Oils

I love to slick my hair back into low buns when I’m in between styles. Apply these oils moderately then the As I Am Smoothing Gel and you have a style that will last as long as you want it! And remember ladies, Raw/Unrefined Coconut Oil is best.

17) Eco Styler Olive Oil Styling Gel + Extra Virgin Olive + Jamaican Black Castor Oils

I use this when my hair is curly and I want to keep my curls and edges popping even when my hair’s in a bun. I really like this combination when it’s time to flexi rod or perm rod wet hair.

18) *Aphogee Serious Care and Protection Two Step Protein Treatment + Your Favorite Deep Conditioner