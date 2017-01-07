Smart Donkey Uses Awesome Problem-Solving Skills To Cross Fence

This is one smart ass.
Oreste the donkey didn’t fancy jumping over a fence, as his pals Pedro and Domenico had just done.
So he took a more methodical approach and carefully removed the barrier with his mouth ― allowing to him walk through the gap in a much calmer manner.
The Paradase donkey sanctuary in Ronco Scrivia, northern Italy, shared the heartwarming footage staff filmed at its facility to Facebook on Wednesday.
“Pedro and Domenico jump, Oreste thinks about it a bit… and finds another solution,” the sanctuary captioned the clip. It had garnered more than 35 million views by Saturday morning.
