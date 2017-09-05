Climate catastrophes striking “From sea to shining sea …”

“From sea to shining sea …”

America the Beautiful tugs at the hearts of all patriots.

At this time, America the Beautiful is facing a painful reality of being flooded, scorched, and threatened from ‘sea to shining sea’ by climate catastrophes.

- Houston is just starting to dry out from Hurricane Harvey’s 50 inch rain totals and the massive flooding.

- Washington and Montana (here too) are burning up.

Record breaking heat in Oregon and Washington in August

Glacier National Park is burning and evacuated.

Much of the Northwest is under clouds of forest fire smoke.

The East Coast is beginning to batten down the hatches.

Hurricane Irma could be a category 5 hurricane.

“can’t recall a tropical cone developing that rapidly”

Storm tracks remain extremely uncertain, but odds are growing that somewhere on the East Coast will suffer a direct hit from this major hurricane.

Something that all these events share … climate signals, signs (with scientific basis) that human-driven climate change is exacerbating the situation.

Climate catastrophes are happening not just From Sea to Shining Sea but across all the seas — massive flooding in South Asia (with thousands dead and millions displaced), mudslides in West Africa, drought in Italy and massive fires in Portugal, record low-levels of Arctic ice, melting Greenland, …

All too often, commentators will argue that “we must act now to avoid catastrophe …” Looking at flooded Houston and burning Los Angeles, it is far past time to face reality: we are already in catastrophe and feeling catastrophic impacts. (Consider, for a moment, what you might have thought would be ‘catastrophe’ in terms of climate impacts decades ago ...) Across the globe, human-driven climate change (AGW) is exacerbating, accelerating, worsening, amplifying weather events to make hard situations into horrible. And, the situation will get worse — no matter what — due to latent impacts (the time delay) from the pollution we’ve already pumped into the atmosphere.

What we — humanity — does have is a choice to act to reduce just how catastrophic those events and the future situation(s) will be, to reduce the risks of total calamity for human society.

Even as the occupant of the Oval Office declares climate change a “Chinese Hoax” and fills the US government with climate science deniers, reality is reality …

As to reality

While it is far past time to #ActOnClimate,