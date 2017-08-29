Climate Change and Hurricane Harvey

I remember sitting with a UN official in 2006 discussing the impact of climate change when he suddenly said, “perhaps it will take a few more Katrinas to wake up America to the reality of climate change. The year 2005 brought Hurricane Katrina. The year 2012 brought Hurricane Sandy, and 2017 has brought Hurricane Harvey, which is being called “historic” and “unprecedented”. How many more mega storms do we need to endure before we wake up to the reality of climate change? How many more Americans need to lose their homes and even their lives? Now that our public officials have banned the phrase “climate change” from the public lexicon, we don’t find much connection made in the media between this mega storm and the growing instability in our climate. Yet, facts remain, despite what public officials would have us think.

It is a scientific fact that warming oceans produce more moisture, and the sea surface temperature in the Gulf of Mexico has risen about 1 degree Fahrenheit over the last few decades, which may not seem like much to us, but in nature’s scale is enough to cause much greater rainfall and flooding.

For years scientists have been warning that their climate change models are predicting super storms beyond the hurricanes we normally see, and Harvey fits the description of what they have been forecasting, as did Sandy and Katrina. Yet our public officials continue to deny what is right in front of their eyes, and so more and more Americans suffer.

Climate change is happening, and we can’t undo the past that has brought us to this crossroad, but we can help guide the future so that we lessen the suffering of our children and grandchildren. Climate action, the transition to a carbon-free economy and way of life, can ameliorate the worst effects of climate instability. There is no other way to avoid or at least lessen future disasters.