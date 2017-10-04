Climate Change Fuels Hurricanes (VIDEO)

By Owen Agnew

The widespread devastation caused by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria is still being assessed, as communities continue to endure health impacts in the wake of these massive storms. But one thing is crystal clear — climate change intensifies hurricanes.

Hunter Cutting, director of the Climate Signals project, explains how climate change has amplified the damage done by hurricanes by increasing both the reach of storm surge and the volume of rainfall and by lifting the power ceiling of storms.