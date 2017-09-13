Climate change: Trees will save us

For any enthusiastic reader, once in a while a book comes along that makes you wobble on the pedestal upon which you feel so solidly anchored. As if a spell has been cast, its words open up a new way of thinking about things. That is exactly what « Plaidoyer pour l’arbre » (In Defense of the Tree), by botanist and dendrologist Francis Hallé, did to me and I couldn’t wait to share its wisdom with those around me. Including my twelve-year old nephew, who I was anxious to tell all about the importance that trees have had on our evolution, that they have on our eco-system, and that they will have on our capacity to fight climate change. Unfortunately, I underestimated his contrarian spirit.

I explained that trees are a well of carbon, that through photosynthesis they absorb water and carbon dioxide to make wood, and that the quantity of carbon absorbed by the tree depends on its size. My nephew countered that I wasn’t teaching him anything new and concluded with an onomatopoeia that only adolescents are capable of forming.

I fought back with the arguments that Francis Hallé developed in his book. For example, the author maintains that the larger the tree, the more efficiently it attaches carbon, which has been confirmed by a study published by Nature. « Thus, large, old trees don’t act simply as senescent carbon reservoirs, but actively fix large amounts of carbon compared to smaller trees; at the extreme, a single big tree can add the same amount of carbon to the forest within a year as is contained in an entire mid-sized tree.” My nephew jumped on the chance to denounce, once again, how privileged the “old people” of my generation are. This had nothing to do with the subject, it was meant to annoy me. Touché.

Duly annoyed, I switched to another hypothesis put forth in Plaidoyer pour l’arbre, one that claims that the standing posture of human beings was in part due to trees. “We borrowed from trees their verticality; it’s thanks to them that we stand up. How else could we climb a tree if we hadn’t adopted this vertical position? Our verticality is that of a tree” according to Francis Hallé. The pre-teenager sprawled out on the living room couch, tapping away at his smart phone, didn’t seem terribly interested in this new declaration. Indeed, adolescents are often lying down.

Feeling my blood starting to heat up, I reminded him of the last episode of the Planet of the Apes saga: War for the Planet of the Apes. At the end of the film, the armies of humans are destroyed by a colossal avalanche and the apes survive by taking refuge on the tops of gigantic pine trees. A magnificent image. My nephew looked up from his phone and informed me that we are not apes. I was speechless.

I figured that maybe it was time to pull out a more concrete argument. I told him about the book Drawdown, edited by the American environmentalist and entrepreneur Paul Hawken (whom I recently met at a “basecamp” meeting in London organized to “reimagine carbon”). Considered as one of the most comprehensive plans ever proposed to combat climate change, Drawdown lists 100 solutions to substantively reverse global warming. I explained how numerous solutions involve trees and their capacity to absorb CO2. I talked about reforestation, of course, which is 15th on the list in terms of impact and which would reduce CO2 emissions by more than 18 gigatons by 2050. He was beginning to pay attention and promised me that he would “check out” Paul Hawken’s site. Victory.

Encouraged by this stirring of interest, I fired my last bullet: I told him that by 2050, temperatures would rise by 2 degrees and, consequently, there would be no more coral reefs. I knew I’d hit a nerve as he had recently discovered scuba diving. He stared at me and said, “yep Uncle Sylvain, you’re right” then turned away to contemplate, through the living room window, the majestic linden tree on the other side, the first thing I am blessed to see every morning. With that, he reminded me that the primary function of a tree is to simply beautify our planet.