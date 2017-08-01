Climateers vs. Trumpism: Jerry Brown, Schwarzenegger, Gore, and Bloomberg On the Move

The historic drought in Syria destabilized society and helped give rise to the Syrian civil war. Which has, in turn, caused massive and frequently destabilizing migration. Now North Korea, presently brandishing nascent ICBMs and rattling its still rickety nuclear saber, is undergoing severe drought and famine.

There are reasons why the generals serving in the Trump administration as secretary of defense and national security advisor wanted America to stay in the Paris Accords on climate change. And it ain't because they're sensitive treehuggers.

Despite climate being perhaps the ultimate crosscut issue -- affecting water, resources, food, disease, habitation, migration, security, energy, economics, pollution, regional rivalries and world politics -- Donald Trump and his 'Lord of the Flies' White House have of course gone in the other direction.

But that hasn't stopped powerful efforts to fight climate change. If anything, Trump and his trolling reactionary advisors may have galvanized efforts.

Jerry Brown signed his big cap & trade extension last week at a ceremony on Treasure Island in the middle of San Francisco Bay, with the skyline of the city that will host the State of California's September 2018 Global Climate Action Summit as the backdrop. You can check things out and sign up for the summit at the link.

Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger joined Brown and company for the signing, held at the same site at which he signed California's landmark omnibus program into being in September 2006. Incidentally, in the bill signing photo above, that’s state Senate President Kevin de Leon between the two governors and the bill's author, Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, to Brown's left.

Former Vice President Al Gore held screenings of the sequel to his Oscar-winning 2006 documentary, 'An Inconvenient Truth,' in advance of it rolling across the country at the end off this week. It won't do as well as the original but is a worthy update.

And former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who joined forces with Brown a couple weeks ago on America’s Pledge to stimulate and gauge efforts around the country to pick up the slack caused by Trump's pullout from the Paris Accords, has given some interesting interviews and joined Brown and others at dinner in San Francisco.

Brown has a lot on his plate as he enters the last 17 months of his record-setting fourth term as California's governor. Though he could clearly win as many elections to the governorship as he wants, the state’s term limits law, passed after his first go-round as governor in the 1970s and ‘80s, at last applies to him.

Will U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, her rather ambiguous peak as Senate Intelligence Committee chair probably past even with the vicious clown show that is the Trump presidency, step away from the Senate after 26 continuous years? There’s no official sign, but Feinstein, an impressive character whose daughter was a friend at Berkeley, has notably sharpened her game since responding so diffidently to Trump’s obviously outrageous firing of the FBI director.

But even if there is no Senate seat available for one blazing Brown term in the erstwhile world’s greatest debating society in the midst of the Trump era, the governor is clearly not retiring. Now UN special advisor for states and regions, he is pushing forward on his high-speed rail plan (the last one left in devolutionary America) as well as affordable housing and water transfer plans for the future California of 50 million-plus.He signed an environmental justice package, which he worked out with stakeholders and legislative partners, in Los Angeles late last week after the San Francisco festivities on greenhouse gas cap & trade.

Coming up in November is the first UN climate summit of the era, in the former West German capital Bonn, where Brown will fuse the work of his global Under2 Coalition with the United Nations as climate advocates from around the world close ranks to deal with Trumpist denialism and disruption.

Brown joining forces with Bloomberg is a good move. The former New York mayor came to California in 2006 to study what the Schwarzenegger administration was doing on climate change and renewable energy, then emerged in his own right as an important leader on the issue. With his position in New York and clout as one of the eight men who own a little more than half the world — itself a troubling larger phenomenon in an increasingly bizarre world — Bloomberg became a very prominent member of the UN’s crew of climate envoys, holding the cities portfolio.

Getty Images, David Paul Morris Schwarzenegger and Michael Bloomberg in Silicon Valley in the fall of 2006. The New York mayor came west to study California’s programs, announcing that New York would measure greenhouse gases and appoint a special advisor on the issue.

A bit of a flinty character, as I recall from his time in California, Bloomberg encounters in Brown someone else who, and this is amazing to me, naturally, some others actually also view as a bit of a flinty character. Bloomberg also campaigned in 2010 for fellow billionaire Meg Whitman in her race against Brown, something longtime readers will recall was not entirely amusing to this writer.

The dinner party, which included other notables, hosted by former Reagan Secretary of State George Shultz and Charlotte Maillard Shultz, probably helped smooth the path forward. Also San Francisco’s longtime protocol chief since appointment by legendary Assembly Speaker-turned-Mayor Willie Brown, the very capable and charming Maillard Shultz was appointed California Chief of Protocol by Schwarzenegger and has continued with Brown. Shultz himself, long a scourge of nuclear weapons working with visionary former Defense Secretary William Perry down the way at Stanford, has turned into a major climate advocate at key points.

For example, he was an eager campaign co-chair (along with hedge funder-turned-climate warrior Tom Steyer in his maiden political voyage back in 2010) with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the smashing victory over an oil industry initiative to block California’s climate change program. Shultz also helped win over some Republican legislative votes on the cap & trade extension, which was discussed here.

Schwarzenegger helped as well, and was praised by Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes, who faces a vicious backlash from far right types and a sex scandal smear launched by an ally of white supremacists. He was not present at the Treasure Island ceremony.

Both Brown and Schwarzenegger were in strong form there.

"If we don't do something about it, it is the end of the world,” Brown insisted.

"Don't those conservative Republicans get the message?" Schwarzenegger asked. "And can't they just think about it for a second and say, 'Maybe we should stop lying to the people.' Stop lying to the people! Stop it!'"

Schwarzenegger, who has a lot of experience working with the UN, including three Governors’ Global Climate Summits done in partnership during his second term, is also working with French President Emmanuel Macron on a summit to be held in Paris in December, a month after the UN summit. The purpose? In part to assess where things are, in part to assert Macron’s own role (of course), and more specifically to promote what he and Schwarzenegger and others are cooking up, i.e., a “Global Pact on the Environment,” a binding treaty similar to those on social, economic and cultural rights and on civil and political rights.

But it is the San Francisco summit in fall 2018 which holds special promise. Whether Brown is running, as I’d prefer, for a U.S. Senate term to cap his spectacular career as an elected official and candidate — which includes three often exciting, always intriguing, never quite zeroed-in presidential campaigns — or not, his move into kaleidoscopic new world politics, discussed here in June, works either way.

There are many reasons why San Francisco is the perfect place for Brown to stage the Global Climate Action Summit.

Suffice to say for now that it has the right background and setting — scenic, cultural, historical, and intellectual — for a summit of political figures, scientists, entrepreneurs, activists, musicians, (I won’t call it Brownstock) that is also a global citizens festival.

Will all these things be enough to hold off major ill effects of climate change?

Well, Paris, while a good start, almost certainly is not. But the key, as Brown argues, is to “re-power the economy.” And to get the ball rolling, to end the entropy without giving people the impression that all is then well.

Not many think all is well in the Age of Trump.