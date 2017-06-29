Climbing the Brackets: A Short History of Gaming

Care to guess what the universal language of humankind is? (Hint: It is not math, neither as a statement of fact, as in physicists use math to explain the laws of the universe, nor as a figurative expression, as in it is not a difficult problem to solve like, well, math.)

The answer is as old as the study of history and as new as the latest app for your mobile device.

In a word: Gaming.

The history of civilization is a story about the history of gaming, from contests of the mind or body to board games, electronic games and virtual reality.

You can add dating to that category, too, because the latest innovation – the transformation of finding a date online to making this search more of an interactive experience – is proof that the elements of game playing and design do far more to unite us than divide us.

If gaming can increase interest in the study of history, all the better, since it will do more to educate people about a subject too many consider too abstract or extraneous to everyday life.

According to Whitney Linscott, Founder of Bracket Dating, LLC:

“Gaming is a crucial part of our cultural DNA. The means change – the technology changes – but the ends are the same –– to have fun and enjoy the nuances, both obvious and subtle, that make life (including dating) worth exploring. Gaming entertains as us much as it enlightens us, particularly about the idiosyncratic nature of each person and the rituals of courtship.”

If history teaches us anything, and I hope we derive many lessons from this discipline, it is this: Gaming is a source of comfort and community, a way to connect an otherwise unbridgeable space between countries and peoples, an outlet for recreation and relaxation, a method to do what you love and to find love, too.