Closing the Door, And Opening the Window By Rev.Peter E. Bauer

I’ve been reflecting upon transitional events in life like graduating from school, getting married, having children or facing the end of one’s life. These events mark strategic importance on the continuum of the life cycle.

The same could be said when we talk about churches. There will be congregations that will thrive and grow and will exhibit tremendously important ministry. Then there will be other communities of faith that will experience challenges, drop in attendance, split between factions in the membership, decline and possibly closure.

For me, I’m reflecting upon the anniversary reaction of a church closure. I facilitated the closing of a Presbyterian Church (Beacon Hill Presbyterian Church) three years ago, this week. I have previously written about this experiences (see previous postings). This congregation was small but vibrant. Terrific, talented and loving people were a part of this church, who had long roots and connections to the Beacon Hill neighborhood in San Antonio, TX. The congregation featured artists, musicians and community activists. Due to dwindling attendance and major financial improvements that were needed to the large church building, the decision was made to close the church.

But the community of faith is more than the building. I have followed and kept up with some former members of the church. I have helped and encouraged former members to connect with new congregations. I have witnessed one former member go to theological seminary and hopefully will become an ordained minister. These developments have been encouraging and have been a privilege for me to witness.

I am reminded again that when one door closes, a window can be opened.

Again, I am hearing about a church that is in turmoil, one that has split into two factions. One group is leaving and another is remaining behind. Those who are remaining behind are feeling unsure about what lies ahead for them. They are a diaspora, searching for their on-going identity and for new leadership.

In Deuteronomy 5:15 the writer reminds us:

' You shall remember that you were a slave in the land of Egypt, and the LORD your God brought you out of there by a mighty hand and by an outstretched arm; therefore, the LORD your God commanded you to observe the Sabbath day. “

We need to remember where we have come from as people of faith. During the last three years, I have witnessed other church closures, including a United Church of Christ congregation in San Antonio, TX, and a Presbyterian congregation in Portland, Or. Both congregations had strong histories and effective ministries in their respective communities.

It would be all too easy to resign oneself to the notion expressed by The Grateful Dead:

“Death don’t have no mercy in this land. “

However, the Christian tradition affirms that death is not the end, that Good Friday is not the end of the story. Indeed, because of the Easter event, the Resurrection of Jesus, that new life continues.

We do not have to live with an amputated Gospel.

New communities of faith will emerge, and the work of proclaiming the Kingdom of God being present now among us all will continue.

The door may close, but the window will be opened.

May it be so.