Closing the Skills Gap for African Youth STEMs from Collaboration

A post on increasing employability for South African youth by Alexandra van der Ploeg, Global CSR Program Director, SAP and Amanda MacArthur, Chief Program Officer, PYXERA Global.

—

As the global youth population soars to a size and proportion never before witnessed, at a time of rapid technological change when skilled talent is in short supply, their integration into the future workforce presents a profound challenge.

Multinational companies, in their role as major global employers, stand squarely at the solution’s intersection. Companies like German software giant SAP are driving a paradigm shift in workforce development practices by both communicating the skillsets needed for future jobs and proactively supporting grassroots efforts through their pro bono consulting initiatives.

SAP’s Social Sabbatical is a portfolio of pro bono volunteering programs where highly diverse teams of SAP employees solve concrete business challenges for social mission-driven organizations working to bridge the digital divide, generating value for the implementing partner, the client organization, and the participating employees providing the pro bono consulting services, not to mention the resulting community impact.

Nowhere is the youth employability challenge starker than in Africa, where 200 million young people race headlong into an uncertain future. They comprise a youth bulge with the power to reinforce the continent’s explosive economic growth potential--if harnessed effectively. Historic inequality and a growing wealth disparity has made it incredibly difficult, however, for many youth to access the education they need to contribute in a substantive way.

Perhaps the most notable context is in South Africa, where 80 percent of the population is black, yet only 16 percent attend college. It’s no wonder that the World Economic Forum ranks the country as having the third highest unemployment rate in the world for youth between ages 15 and 24.

Each organization approaches digital education differently, and each focuses on a different age group. In this way, the SAP cohort touched a cross-section of the issues affecting the ability of young people in Cape Town to successfully transition to the workforce.

Cape Town Science Centre – Inspiring science learning and curiosity

Children learn about air pressure by launching a soda bottle moon rocket at the Cape Town Science Centre.

The journey of discovery begins with curiosity and is propelled by inspiration and a love for learning. Established in 2000, CTSC aims to provide that spark, by presenting children of all ages with a powerful educational experience. Using interactive exhibits focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), the Centre supports school programs and the greater community with its hands-on learning facility.

In the interest of increasing accessibility to underserved communities, CTSC changed locations. “About five years ago we moved to this new building and we’ve pretty much been in survival mode ever since,” says CTSC Director Julie Cleverdon. In one month on the ground, the SAP team of three applied their design thinking skills to core growth weaknesses and left CTSC with resources and guidelines for fundraising, partnerships, communications, financial security, human resources, and more.

TSiBA – Offering scholarships to talented youth

Jose Ramos from SAP Canada presents TSiBA’s CEO Adri Marais with the team’s financial findings and recommendations.

This nonprofit business school expanded its academic programs to two campuses since its inception in 2004, and now offers four distinct degree programs to nearly 500 registered students annually. "What makes TSiBA unique is that the curriculum not only builds a student's knowledge, but important workforce skills as well," says Crispian Tan of SAP. "TSiBA cultivates an attitude of leadership and entrepreneurship, making sure students are prepared for the working world. Students leave here with a competitive edge."

The opportunities provided by TSiBA have been instrumental to build an inclusive future workforce. TSiBA CEO Adri Marais said this of the pro bono support, “I was especially pleased with some of the financial ratio analysis and the honest feedback when mapping the output versus the outcomes of certain departments.”

Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative – Nurturing entrepreneurship among aspiring youth

SAP participants figure out a business sustainability plan for Khayelitsha Barn to keep offering an entrepreneurial and learning hub for South African youth open.

In communities where 66 percent of black high school graduates are unemployed, the CiTi hubs serve a critical role. The Khayelitsha Bandwidth Barn is one of numerous entrepreneurship hubs throughout Cape Town developed by CiTi, an NGO that has taught digital skills and supported enterprise development over the last 20 years. Their facilities offer valuable spaces and professional resources for young people to develop business ideas, access professional networks, and receive professional mentorship.

“We provide an environment where like-minded professionals can network, integrate, and work with one another, explains Fezeka Mavuso, the Barn’s business development manager. “The Barn fosters a collaborative and entrepreneurial spirit.” According to Mohammed Ismail, a Solutions Engineer from SAP London and one of three pro bono consultants to support the Barn’s marketing strategy during their engagement, “This is a facility that deserves to continue offering youth and local entrepreneurs opportunities to develop and thrive in their community and beyond.”

Silulo Ulutho Technologies – Providing access to technology in under-resourced communities

Luvuyo Rani, co-founder and managing director of Silulo Ulutho, saw tremendous opportunity in his township of Khayelitsha. A former teacher, Rani witnessed the failure to modernize the education system first hand. He reached a point in 2004 when he quit his teaching job and began selling refurbished laptops out of his car. Today, his organization has developed a franchise model for internet cafés that, as he explains “bring one-stop technology centers to areas where there is previously no access or infrastructure.”

Sabrina Stork, one of three pro bono consultants who arrived to support the social enterprise recognizes the potential of this model, saying, “Silulo not only shapes the landscape of tech access in townships, it functions as an entry point to the workspace for local community members.”

“The beauty of this program, it has been a way to open our eyes and capacitate us,” says Rani about the Social Sabbatical for global engagement. “It allows us now to scale it to where we are able, before we venture to other parts of Africa.”

SAP continues to make an impact in closing the youth skills gap through its dedicated efforts, but it will take a critical mass to tip the scales for a systems change. Adapting to a dynamic landscape where just about everything seems to be in flux requires greater collaboration between the private sector, government, social sector nonprofits and social enterprises, and academia. Basically, everyone needs to be involved. Not impossible, clearly, as we’re seeing glimmers of the solution ramping up.

—