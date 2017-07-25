This Creepy Clown Motel Can Now Be Yours

It’s a concept that is both Pennywise and pound foolish: A motel in the middle of nowhere dedicated to clowns in all their creepy glory.

The aptly named “Clown Motel” is located in Tonopah, Nevada (population: 2,478) and has a reputation as “the scariest motel in America.”

Maybe it’s because many of the rooms feature clown dolls dangling over the bed, just the perfect vision for when you wake in the middle of the night in a strange motel room.

The rooms at Clown Motel are dirt cheap ― less than $50 a night ― but the real price you’ll pay comes when you check into your room and see a clown doll looming over you.

Some visitors have been so creeped out by that vision of loveliness that they’ve covered the clowns with towels to avoid nightmares, according to Las Vegas station KLAS.

Owner Bob Perchetti opened the motel 22 years ago after retiring from a job in the tourism industry. His late business partner had the clown collection, but Perchetti had the dream.

“I love clowns. I’ve never had a problem with clowns,” Perchetti told the station.

“He had a house full of clowns, and he decided to bring the clowns up and put them to work,” he added.

But now Perchetti is tired of clowning around and looking to sell the motel to the first person who can scare up $900,000.

“I’m going to go fishing. I want to go enjoy myself,” he said. “I’m going to do a little camping with the grandkids.”

There’s a catch: Whoever buys the property must keep the clowns.