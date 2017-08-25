Only Clowns Can Attend This Special Screening Of Horror Film ‘It’

Just what a film fan wants to see: a movie, surrounded by a bunch of Bozos.

But that’s what will happen Sept. 9 when a movie theater in Austin, Texas, hosts a screening of the new horror film “It” for clowns only ― or people willing to dress like one.

The clown-centric screening will include face painters for last minute touch-ups, a photo booth, raffles and other “terrifying merriment,” according to the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s website.

Since the movie, which is based on a Stephen King novel, features a creepy clown-like figure named “Pennywise,” perhaps the theater decided it would be pound foolish not to appeal to its more fun-loving patrons.

New Line Cinema

The clowns-only screening is also a jab at the outcry the Alamo Drafthouse faced earlier this summer when it hosted a screening of “Wonder Woman” for women only. Entertainment Weekly noted that one Facebook commenter sarcastically asked if the theater planned “a male only screening for Thor: Ragnarok or a special screening for It that’s only for those who identify as clowns.”

The theater wrote back, “We might actually have to steal that clown idea.”

The September event is already attracting hilariously snarky comments on the theater’s Facebook page.

“Be prepared for the backlash from the non-clown crowd that is angry that you’re creating this ‘safe viewing space’ for all the ‘snowflake clowns,’” one person warned. “Oh wait, that was the insecure dudes and Wonder Woman. My bad.”

Another commenter was “half expecting some mimes to cry, or sign, ‘boycott,’ at a clowns only showing.”