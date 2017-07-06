CNN FACES A CLASS ACTION RACIAL DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT THAT IS GROWING 'EXPONENTIALLY'

According to Breanna Edwards of The Root.com, CNN is facing a growing racial discrimination lawsuit that according to The Hollywood Reporter “may grow exponentially.” CNN’s ongoing lawsuit is explained in an April 5, 2017 piece titled CNN Facing Racial-Discrimination Lawsuit Claiming African Americans Receive Lower Performance Ratings in Evaluations:

Another major news network is facing allegations in a racial-discrimination lawsuit, stemming from a proposed class action in Georgia federal court. In the lawsuit, plaintiffs claim that at CNN and other Time Warner units, African Americans receive lower performance ratings in evaluations, that there are huge discrepancies in pay between employees doing similar jobs but who are of different races, and that promotion for black employees is blocked by a “glass ceiling.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the lawsuit, which was filed in December, cited hiring and advancement statistics. It also accuses superiors of hurling out racially charged comments to black employees, such as “It’s hard to manage black people” and “Who would be worth more: black slaves from times past, or new slaves?”

The Hollywood Reporter says that the CNN case may grow exponentially. The defendants filed a motion to dismiss the case or at least acquire more definitive statements about specific allegations. Defendants also allegedly argued that some of the claims may be barred by the statute of limitations, or by the fact that the plaintiffs did not fully exhaust administrative remedies. At that point, the plaintiffs stepped forward, telling the judge that they wished to file an amended complaint.

Time Warner has until April 14 to respond to the motion to amend the complaint.

Thus, while CNN felt the need to publicize an apology regarding racist Reddit posts, it’s currently facing a racial discrimination lawsuit entailing numerous horrific allegations.

In addition to The Root, The Hollywood Reporter has also described CNN’s ongoing legal troubles in an April 4, 2017 piece by Eriq Gardner titled CNN Faces Growing Racial Discrimination Lawsuit:

Last December, CNN and other Time Warner units were hit with a proposed class action in Georgia federal court. The named plaintiffs include Celeslie Henley, who says she worked at CNN for seven years until she was allegedly fired after emailing human resources about discriminatory treatment.

Unlike the lawsuit against Fox News, the one against CNN and sister companies is much broader, claiming among other things that African-Americans receive lower performance ratings in evaluations, that there are dramatic differences in pay between similarly situated employees of different races and that the promotion of African-American employees is blocked by a "glass ceiling." The complaint (see here) cites hiring and advancement statistics while alleging that African-American employees have endured slurs from superiors, including "It's hard to manage black people" and "Who would be worth more: black slaves from times past, or new slaves?"

While the Fox News suit has grown by one additional employee, the case against CNN may soon become bigger by many multiples.

That's because after the defendants moved for dismissal or at least a more definitive statement about specific allegations, also raising the prospect that some of the claims may be barred by statute of limitations or by plaintiffs not exhausting administrative remedies, the plaintiffs' attorneys told the judge of their wish to file an amended complaint.

The attorneys also write that many of the potential members recently coming forward are within the administrative process at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and awaiting their 90-days right-to-sue letter.

With so much attention placed on memes by CNN, and Reddit posts, it’s bizarre that more Americans aren’t aware of the “more definitive statement about specific allegations” regarding this racial discrimination lawsuit.

Finally, HR Dive highlights the key elements of CNN’s lawsuit in a piece by Valerie Bolden-Barrett :

Dive Brief:

CNN faces a class action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination by about 175 former and current employees, the New York Business Journal reports.

The lawsuit follows similar allegations against Fox News and The New York Times. Lead plaintis Celeslie Henley, a CNN executive assistant, and Ernest Colbert Jr., a former manager at CNN aliate Turner Broadcasting System, claim the media organization is “rife with racism” and “bigoted remarks,” according to the Journal.

The plaintiffs allege that the following is one example of the remarks made: “Who would be worth more: black slaves from times past, or new slaves?” Henley and Colbert Jr. also claim that CNN paid them less than their white counterparts.

Dive Insight: Allegations of racism and bigotry against news organizations, sadly, aren’t new. The recent spate of high-prole lawsuits highlighted a longstanding issue for the industry. Last week, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) issued a statement on its website in reaction to allegations of racial discrimination against CNN competitor Fox News.