CNN's Kate Bolduan Sheds Tears After Father Of Charlottesville Victim Speaks

CNN’s Kate Bolduan teared up on-air after a poignant and heartbreaking speech by the father of Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old killed in the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

Mark Heyer made a powerful speech about his daughter’s life at her memorial service on Wednesday morning, saying, “She loved people. She wanted equality. She wanted to put down hate.”

"Just forgive each other." Mark Heyer at his now late daughter Heather Heyer's funeral. pic.twitter.com/78rL4UFYTS — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) August 16, 2017

While shifting to a discussion of the remarks, Bolduan’s voice cracked as she introduced contributor and former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter.

Nutter, also clearly affected by the speech, said he has a 34-year-old son and a 22-year-old daughter and “cannot even imagine what Mr. Heyer is feeling right now.” Nutter also called the deadly violence in Charlottesville a “nightmare.”

CNN's Kate Bolduan gets a little emotional when discussing Heather Heyer's dad's tribute to his daughter https://t.co/aOfwi1bctG — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) August 16, 2017

As Nutter spoke, Bolduan was visibly upset. It did not go unnoticed by viewers, many of whom tweeted their support for Bolduan’s show of emotion:

@KateBolduan such a human moment - got me crying at my desk rn...thank you — Ali (@Simposium5) August 16, 2017

Seeing Kate Bolduan get weepy made me weepy. Well weepier. — Hal O' Be Thy Name (@Halbeerz) August 16, 2017

@KateBolduan I share your tears.

I share our fears. 1 side 1 nation. — Mick (@COVFEFE_CRAZY) August 16, 2017

Thank you for your tears today listening to Mark Heyer. Shows that humanity can cooexist with good reporting. — David Feingold (@david_feingold) August 16, 2017

@KateBolduan thank you for the emotion you showed on your show when HH's dad spoke. It is heartbreaking. Grateful for your voice. — Sharon Price (@spriceut) August 16, 2017

“We’re passionate about our children and we’re often passionate about what they’re passionate about. I think the message he tried to deliver there at the end, about the love, is not just a throwaway kind of thing ... He’s really communicating a national message for where we are,” Nutter added.

Bolduan wasn’t the only CNN personality to share their sadness on-air this week. Van Jones, host of CNN’s “The Messy Truth,” also got weepy while speaking with Anderson Cooper on Tuesday.