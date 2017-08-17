CNN's Wolf Blitzer Suggests Barcelona Attack Is A 'Copycat' of Charlottesville

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer made a disturbing comment about the suspected terrorist attack in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday.

In a discussion on air with CNN’s chief national security correspondent, Jim Sciutto, Blitzer wondered if the incident in Spain was possibly a “copycat” of the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend.

“Yeah, there will be questions about copycats,” Blitzer said. “There will be questions if what happened in Barcelona was at all — at all — a copycat version of what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, even though there may be different characters, different political ambitions. They used the same killing device: A vehicle going at high speed into a group, a large group of pedestrians.”

The two events have not been linked in any way.

The vehicle-ramming attack is a tactic used by a number of extremist groups, but in recent years they have become most closely associated with ISIS. Car and truck attacks in Europe have killed more than 100 people in recent years, targeting civilians in major cities including London, Berlin and now Barcelona.