Co-opting the L—Homophobia & The Thought Police

Up until the new millennium, we were called the ‘GLB,’ and having short hair was so common, it almost felt like a prerequisite—That and one of those rainbow freedom-ring necklaces. A lot has changed since then.

Lesbian culture is under siege. With only a few lesbian bars left in the United States, nearly every mainstay of lesbian culture has vanished. Lesbians were told their fears and concerns were irrational—But just look around. Our once gleaming cities are now rubble and dust.

As of late, under male-dominated rainbow-rulership, lesbians have faced an onslaught of homophobia. And more recently, lesbians and gay men alike, have been hit over the head with homophobic rhetoric from within the community.

This summer, gay men got a taste of the phobia-pie and heart-to-hearts finally started to happen—And we needed them to listen. Because it’s 2017, and men still have to say something first before anyone will take it seriously.

“We’re often on the brink of not existing anymore,” Autostraddle said last year, of disappearing lesbian-media sites. The Daily Beast points to mainstream media misrepresentation of lesbians, “...a group that still feels ‘unwelcome and invisible’ in 2016.”

Given the campaign of psychological warfare that has been waged upon lesbians, it’s amazing any of us are still standing. ‘Butch’ women have forever been accused of wanting to be men, and ‘femme’ attraction to so-called ‘masculine’ women must mean we’re straight. Nope. The allure is in the unwrapping—finding the very essence of female beauty hidden underneath.

But misconceptions have only gotten worse as a male-dominated media continues to portray a sexist and rigid idea of womanhood. TV continually tries to recreate lesbians into something more palatable to the masses. A tired male-fantasy, reeking with the relentless stench of a bruised male-ego.

Have they finally succeeded in brainwashing the next generation into believing that the “androgynous” component of womanhood is so threatening, so disgusting, that they should just disappear? And when they disappear where exactly are they supposed to go?

“When a butch character was [finally] introduced [on LWord]...they quickly transitioned to trans leaving the category of butch stranded like a missing link, like a bad memory to be expunged from queer representation.” —AfterEllen

So—Can we please get it right this time? Women can be the epitome of ‘feminine’ beauty while wrapped in a shirt and tie. *smoky eye-shadow not required. Equating ‘womanhood’ with ‘femininity’ is about as sexist as it gets. And equating ‘femininity’ with a particular style is damaging to womanhood.

“Our current social order...with or without gay marriage...is the one that rendered the butch as the anachronistic, useless, dowdy misfit in the first place.” —AfterEllen

What the mainstream still can’t wrap their heads around: The style and confidence of a Shane may catch the eye, but it’s biology that drives a lesbian. It’s a merciless same-sex magnetic pull, of scent, taste, sound and female pheromones. It’s animal. It’s criminal. It’s unapologetic. It’s innate and unstoppable.

The desire is in the unveiling—the appetite is for what female heaven awaits beneath. It’s an exclusive club by nature—and we wouldn’t let them in—so they huffed and they puffed and they blew our house down.

Katherine Moennig as Shane, in the opening credits of LWord

Gay men’s spaces still thrive, but the homophobic shift has begun to target them as well:

“A binary label like ‘gay’ or ‘lesbian’ starts to feel somewhat stale and stodgy...is it closed-minded—or worse, harmful and exclusionary—if you identify with a label that implies you’re only attracted to one?” —BuzzFeed

A whole generation is being taught that being gay or lesbian is “closed-minded” and “harmful.” But has anyone stopped to think about the harm this homophobic rhetoric is doing to young gay and lesbian people?

When you first discover that mainstream feminist media LGBTQ platforms are teaching the next generation that homosexuality is no more than a whimsical “preference” that can be “unlearned”, it kinda feels like you’ve stepped into an Orwellian novel.

“..if you were to say that you’re only attracted to people with vaginas or people with penises, it really feels like you’re reducing people just to their genitals. You’re kind of objectifying them...

Gay ‘conversion therapy’ has been proven not to work. But you can unlearn your own prejudices; it just takes time and conscious effort.”—EverydayFeminism

When did same-sex “preferences” become a “prejudice”...again?

“If you met someone who was extremely attractive, had a great personality, but didn’t have the genitals that you wanted, you might be surprised to find that it isn’t a dealbreaker.”—EverydayFeminism

(Said every parent in denial ever)

“The rate of suicide attempts is 4 times greater for LGB youth...”—The Trevor Project

“I don’t think it does anyone any favors to act as if we don’t exist...”—Carey Callahan, LGBTQ advocate

"The culpable Dyke March organizers claim that they are inclusive and fighting for social justice, but only if the participants believe like them and support their politics...” —The Advocate

This summer, two of the Boston Pride Parades were threatened with a boycott after gay men called out the homophobic comments of LGBT journalist, Juno Dawson, who said—“I think there are a lot of gay men out there who are gay men as a consolation prize because they couldn’t be women.” But gay men were allowed to say something and they did. Lesbians aren’t afforded that same privilege.

This scare-tactic has become all too familiar. Lesbians in particular take a major risk when calling out homophobia. Lesbian bloggers, with enormous youth followings, are often bullied into pandering and apologizing for postings on same-sex attraction. Some are finally fed up. On Tuesday LGBTQ blogger Lacy Green tweeted, “Bullying lesbians, censoring papers, politicizing research, celebrating murderers. This movement is unrecognizable to me right now.”

“I’ve spoken with lesbians from their 20s into their 70s who worry that inclusion often just ends up meaning that men...end up in charge...”—Curve Magazine

There’s a growing list of things we’re not supposed to say anymore. At campus LGBTQ meetings lesbians are told they can’t use the word “vagina"—To use “front hole” instead. The decision was made without discussion or approval. It’s exclusion in the name of inclusion.

On the topic of front holes (and other demands) NY Times wrote, “Let me get this right: The word “vagina” is exclusionary and offers an extremely narrow perspective on womanhood..?” and in a response piece, Cosmopolitan Magazine wrote “..why is it that it's women's institutions that seem to be the only ones facing these issues, and what does it say that men aren't being asked to be as accommodating or open?”

Since then—Eerie radio silence.

From the outside LGBTQ appears unified, but don’t be distracted by all the pretty colors waving in the air. Our letters are tagged, as though we’ve unanimously signed off in agreement, but more and more, we’re finding, our beliefs and ideologies don’t always align.

“If intimacy with someone who has a penis is triggering for [lesbians]...Take your time to heal and work through your trauma at your own pace.” —Everyday Feminism

Through all this upheaval, lesbians are somehow still standing—We are, after all, resilient warriors. And we won’t go down, on anything other than clit, without a fight. We can still say that, right?

#homophobiakills