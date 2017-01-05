Coachella's Owner Under Fire For Alleged Ties To Anti-LGBTQ Groups

The excitement surrounding Coachella reached fever pitch this week when it was announced that Beyoncé would headline both nights of the annual music festival in April.

Amidst the buzz about the star-studded lineup, which includes Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead and Bon Iver, some more troubling news has come to light. Coachella’s owner, Phil Anschutz, is reportedly a key donor to a number of high-profile, right-wing groups that have opposed LGBTQ rights for years.

The 77-year-old entrepreneur, who is the chairman of the Anschutz Corporation, is listed as a key “enemy of equality” in an infographic produced by the Washington, D.C.-based LGBTQ advocacy group Freedom for All Americans. The infographic indicates that Anschutz has donated thousands of dollars to the Family Research Council, the Alliance Defending Freedom and the National Christian Foundation, all of which have been staunch opponents in the fight for LGBTQ equality, through the Anschutz Family Foundation.

The Anschutz Corporation’s subsidiary, the Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), presents music and entertainment events around the world. AEG is also the parent company of Goldenvoice, which produces Coachella and manages the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers basketball teams.

However, Anschutz’s political affiliations re-surfaced this week following the announcement of Coachella’s 2017 lineup, with detailed reports in Esquire, Teen Vogue and Refinery29, among other publications.

When contacted by The Huffington Post, an Anschutz Corporation employee would not comment on the reports, and said, “We do not have a media relations department or press department and we do not accept these type of calls.” HuffPost has also reached out to Coachella’s press department and is awaiting comment.

However, the Anschultz Family Foundation released a statement to the Colorado Springs Independent’s Indy Blog in July 2016, saying the group “donates to hundreds of worthy organizations each year, and it does not attempt to dictate to those organizations how to spend their monies.”

That statement continued: “Those donations are made in accordance with our process and guidelines, and neither process or guidelines identify or reference in any way sexual orientation or gender issues... Mr. Anschutz, and the Anschutz companies, invest in many businesses employing tens of thousands of people. In all instances, personal lifestyles are neither a requirement or limitation to employment.”