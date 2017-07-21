Coaching Business Men From Ordinary to Significance!

This article is about coach, consultant and mastermind facilitator, Aaron Walker. He is also a veteran entrepreneur. Starting his first business at 18, and selling to a Fortune 500 company demonstrates his passion for success.

Aaron has started, bought, and sold eight successful companies over the past 36 years. Aaron spends many his time helping men grow in “Success and Significance” as President and Founder of View from the Top, a premier life and business coaching resource.

CREATE A LIFE OF SIGNIFICANCE

Aaron works with men who want to not just become successful, but to become successful in a way that has significance. Aaron’s passion for working with me who want to integrate these two areas is inspire them to give their best – by learning how to choose what is most important based on a strong inner moral compass of what will impact not only their lives, but others and society in a manner that has true significance.

Significance is doing what matters. What matters at the highest level takes us outside of ourselves to develop a focus on others, society, and the world in which we live. To live with significance is to make one’s mark on the world in a positive, uplifting manner – one that touches the souls of others in a way that brings greater meaning into their lives.

ETERNAL NUGGETS FOR SUCCESS

Aaron’s 3 golden nuggets are:

1. Develop Relationships: go to conferences, meet online and in-person with others every week, plan your business around the key-relationships you want to support and grow.

2. Select only three (3) social media channels to utilize: limit yourself to three and then dig deep to learn how to best utilize these to achieve your specific outcomes for your business. Take an approach of building mastery.

3. Build Boundaries: for the priorities that you choose as being of top importance. Then don’t let other things side-track or pull you away from these. To do this, think of your priorities as having strong, clear boundaries around them – boundaries designed to keep others and other things out so you stay focused on what’s more important to you.

One of his biggest successes was when he started his first business at the age of eighteen.

As a legacy, Aaron wants to Aaron wants other’s lives to be better for having known him and that he shared the message "stop being afraid." Click here to listen to more of JV Crum III interviewing Aaron on the Conscious Millionaire Show.

