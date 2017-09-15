Cobi Shares Track-By-Track Guide To 'Songs From The Ashes (Pt. 1)'

Los Angeles singer/songwriter Cobi has been turning heads since the release of his debut single last year, “Don’t You Cry For Me,” which garnered over 26 million streams and an additional 6 million streams on the acoustic version of the track on Spotify. Since then, Cobi has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as well as a variety of festivals including Bunbury Music Festival and Tinnabulation Music Festival this past weekend.

Now the multi-dimensional artist is back with a new EP titled Songs From The Ashes (Pt. 1). Out today, Songs From The Ashes is an introduction to a future full-length album. Cobi expands on the EP’s title stating, “As a symbol of purification, ash is the essence that remains when all else burns away.” Though the EP is only three tracks, it truly packs a punch with powerful vocals reminiscent of Hozier, Lewis Del Mar, and Saint Motel.

To celebrate the release, we have the stream of Songs From The Ashes (Pt. 1) below as well as a track-by-track guide of the EP as explained by Cobi.

“Nobody Opened the Door”

“Nobody Opened the Door” is about a love that you are eventually forced to let go of. Despite your best efforts, the winds pull you apart and you're forced to go down your own path. As you go though life, you remember the pain that love left you with, but you also realize that you wouldn't be who you are without it.

“Goddess”

“Goddess” is about being in love and knowing that it's not meant to last forever. Knowing from the beginning that it will end in flames adds to the infatuation.

“Underneath”

Mainstream media pushes so many things in our faces that are damaging to our being. We accept it as the norm but it only leaves us feeling more empty. “Underneath” is a warning to myself and anyone listening... don't let those forces pull you down.

Cobi’s new EP, Songs From The Ashes (Pt. 1), is out now. To purchase the album, head on over to http://www.cobimusic.net/.