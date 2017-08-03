Coffee Meets Kimchi in Maine

A Kookmin University student responds to local news interviewers at the Coffee and Kimchi event at the Wicked Brew Coffee bar in Bangor, Maine. [Image: Kevin Bennett]

By Youngjin Kim, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. Youngjin is a student at the George Washington University.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on August 2, 2017.

Husson University’s Summer English Enrichment (SEE) program held an event titled “Coffee and Kimchi” at the Wicked Brew Coffee Bar — a local café in Bangor, Maine — for the visiting Korean students from Kookmin University, the sixth largest university in Seoul, South Korea. As part of the SEE program’s cultural immersion portion, the event served fair-trade espresso and kimchi — a traditional Korean dish of spicy pickled cabbage — side by side as a symbol of the American and Korean cultural crossover. The event exposed culinary and leisure cultures of the American countryside to the Korean students, who came from the busy metropolis of Seoul.

The recent increase in international students contributed to Husson University’s globalization efforts. The SEE program, which brings Seoul students to the verdant state of Maine, aims to improve fluency and understanding of the English language and American culture of students for whom English is a second language. Following the educational partnership between Husson University of Bangor and Kookmin University, the SEE program launched in the summer of 2013. The university-wide partnership between the two schools also established a direct student exchange program, in which students from both universities participate each semester. Husson University has been home to Korean international students since the 1970s.