Stephen Colbert said he promised Anthony Scaramucci he would not ask any “gotchya questions” during the highly anticipated Monday night interview.

But that did not stop the “Late Show” host from asking Scaramucci, aka “the Mooch,” the one question he likely was not expecting.

The pair were discussing the bombastic interview the former White House communications director gave just days before his resignation just 10 days into the job. The interview with The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza provided some of the most memorable quotes about President Donald Trump’s administration. Eyebrow-raising extracts include Scaramucci calling Trump’s former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”

But it was Scaramucci’s description of why he was not behaving like senior White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon that really caught Colbert’s attention. “I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” Scaramucci said of his former colleague during the interview.

“Here’s the deal,” Colbert said. “Are you telling us that you never even tried? Because as an adult male, it does not pass the smell test.”

Scaramucci paused before answering Colbert’s question and eventually shared that he “is not capable of doing it.” “Let’s just put it that way,” he added.