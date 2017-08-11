COMEDY
08/11/2017 04:02 am ET

Stephen Colbert Just Figured Out The Worst Thing Trump Could Do To North Korea

Yes, worse than "fire and fury."

By Ed Mazza

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert was a little confused by President Donald Trump’s latest threat against North Korea. 

Earlier this week, Trump said North Korea was facing “fire and fury” over its missile program and threats to the United States. On Thursday, the president upped the ante. 

Maybe it wasn’t tough enough,” he said. 

That had Colbert trying to figure out what could possibly be worse than “fire and fury.”

Then it hit him. 

Find out what Colbert thinks Trump is really threatening in the clip above.  

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

A Brief History Of "Trump Chicken"
Suggest a correction
Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump North Korea Stephen Colbert
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Stephen Colbert Just Figured Out The Worst Thing Trump Could Do To North Korea

CONVERSATIONS