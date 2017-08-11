Stephen Colbert Just Figured Out The Worst Thing Trump Could Do To North Korea

TONIGHT: Trump doubles down on his 'fire and fury' threat to North Korea, and Stephen's figured out what that means. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/fUlnaWFyTd

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert was a little confused by President Donald Trump’s latest threat against North Korea.

Earlier this week, Trump said North Korea was facing “fire and fury” over its missile program and threats to the United States. On Thursday, the president upped the ante.

That had Colbert trying to figure out what could possibly be worse than “fire and fury.”

Then it hit him.