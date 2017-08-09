COMEDY
08/09/2017 04:09 am ET

Terrified Stephen Colbert Warns Trump: 'Shut Up... You'll Get Us All Killed!'

News about North Korea has the "Late Show" host on edge.

By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert is trying to keep calm. 

“I don’t want to be alarmist,” the “Late Show” host said on Tuesday night. “But we’re all gonna die.”

Colbert then recounted how the day began with reports that North Korea was making missile-ready nuclear weapons and ended with President Donald Trump threatening to attack the hermit nation, which in turn threatened to attack Guam. 

“Shut up!” Colbert warned Trump. “You’ll get us all killed ― and I just started ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’”

Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

