Terrified Stephen Colbert Warns Trump: 'Shut Up... You'll Get Us All Killed!'

Tonight: The frightening rhetoric between President Trump and North Korea has Stephen taking cover. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/VW9QwZnABV

Stephen Colbert is trying to keep calm.

“I don’t want to be alarmist,” the “Late Show” host said on Tuesday night. “But we’re all gonna die.”

“Shut up!” Colbert warned Trump. “You’ll get us all killed ― and I just started ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’”