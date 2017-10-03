Clean Plates, Contributor
Clean Plates provides engaging, actionable, delicious healthy content that focuses on clean food for the body, mind, soul and planet. Through authoritative experts, yummy recipes, and mouth-watering videos, we provide accessible ways to make feeling and looking good simple and fun.

Cold Brew Coffee Marinated Steak

10/03/2017 10:15 am ET

Published on Clean Plates

  • SERVES: 2 - 8 OZ SERVINGS OR 4 - 4OZ SERVINGS
  • TOTAL TIME:1 HOUR AND 20 MINUTES
  • COOK TIME: 15M

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cold-brew coffee
  • ¼ cup red wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup Dijon mustard
  • ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 small shallot, minced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 2 PRE brand ribeye steaks, cut in half to make 4 pieces total

Directions

  1. Whisk together all ingredients except steak. Pour half of mixture into a resealable plastic bag. Reserve the other half in a covered bowl.
  2. Place steak in the bag with marinade. Turn to coat. Let steak marinate for 1 hour at room temperature.
  3. Preheat a large cast iron skillet to medium-high heat. Remove steaks from marinade; place in hot skillet. Discard marinade.
  4. Sear steak for 4 minutes on each side for medium-rare. Transfer to a cutting board; let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
  5. Pour reserved marinade into skillet. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half. Serve sliced steak with sauce.

Note: Serve with roasted veggies or a baked sweet potato.

Pro tip: Make a double batch of the marinade and use it with beef, chicken, or pork.

More of the latest healthy recipes, tips and nutrition news:

5 Ways to Enjoy Cold Brew All Day

Feeling Tired? Here’s How to Maximize Your Caffeine Kick

5 Hidden Sources of Caffeine

Why You Need Microgreens In Your Life

What to Eat for Gorgeous Hair and Nails

Connect With Us

Join the community at Clean Plates on Facebook

Follow Clean Plates on Instagram

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Cold Brew Coffee Marinated Steak

CONVERSATIONS