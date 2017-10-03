Cold Brew Coffee Marinated Steak

Published on Clean Plates
- SERVES: 2 - 8 OZ SERVINGS OR 4 - 4OZ SERVINGS
- TOTAL TIME:1 HOUR AND 20 MINUTES
- COOK TIME: 15M
Ingredients
- 1 cup cold-brew coffee
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- ¼ cup Dijon mustard
- ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 small shallot, minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon Kosher salt
- 2 PRE brand ribeye steaks, cut in half to make 4 pieces total
Directions
- Whisk together all ingredients except steak. Pour half of mixture into a resealable plastic bag. Reserve the other half in a covered bowl.
- Place steak in the bag with marinade. Turn to coat. Let steak marinate for 1 hour at room temperature.
- Preheat a large cast iron skillet to medium-high heat. Remove steaks from marinade; place in hot skillet. Discard marinade.
- Sear steak for 4 minutes on each side for medium-rare. Transfer to a cutting board; let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
- Pour reserved marinade into skillet. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half. Serve sliced steak with sauce.
Note: Serve with roasted veggies or a baked sweet potato.
Pro tip: Make a double batch of the marinade and use it with beef, chicken, or pork.
