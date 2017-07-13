Collective Innovation: Using the Internet to Scale Innovation

We have long assumed that innovative ideas originate WITHIN companies. However, multi-decades of research by my colleagues and I have found otherwise. Many innovative ideas originate OUTSIDE companies. Seeking critical financial and human capital, independent innovators then partner with companies like Apple, Mattel, and Nike to bring their idea to market.

But now, we can no longer we must question this assumption as well. With the rise of social media and internet technology, independent innovators do not necessarily need to partner with companies, who are organized to provide financial and human capital, rather they have unprecedented ability to harness untapped capital from distributed networks online. They can not only see the capital their close ties have to offer, but those of ties nine degrees out.

I call this new innovation process - Collective Innovation - an innovation process that supports the discovery, evaluation, and implementation of new ideas OUTSIDE of companies by tapping critical resources from online networks at each stage of the process.

Consider Hannah and Aaron, two young adults who had an innovative idea for an interactive teddy bear who comforts and educates children with type 1 diabetes. Children care for the Jerry the Bear by feeding him foods, giving him insulin, and checking his blood glucose levels. As children keep Jerry healthy, they unlock stories of the bear’s epic adventures.

Hannah and Aaron conceived of the idea while talking with doctors and families they knew. But they didn’t stop there, they engaged over 350 educators, health professionals, health technicians through weakly connected social networks and online diabetes forums. Together, they could identify, generate, deliberate, and select concepts.

When trying to figure out how to build Jerry, Aaron and Hannah turned to thousands of instructional videos on platforms such as YouTube and Kahn Academy to develop the specialized mechatronics skills necessary to build Jerry; they learned by example, studying related products posted on crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter, to learn about manufacturing processes and costs. And could hire people to build the circuit boards through paid task markets, such as Upwork. Without the formal access to expertise in development and manufacturing a company could provide, Aaron and Hannah could access the necessary expertise at this stage.

They tested 29 different concepts to inform the future direction through crowdsourced feedback platforms like Usertesting.com which offers access to thousands of target users and video conferencing with stakeholders across the country. No travel budget necessary.

Hannah and Aaron ordered parts online and manufactured product in their living room. They marketed the product and fulfilled orders on demand through crowdfunding platforms. They captured and spread stories through Jerry the Bear’s Twitter followers and built a large audience on Facebook, Instagram, and Jerry’s video channel. Hannah and Aaron worked with thousands people through distributed networks online to produce enough interactive teddy bears to have 75% market penetration with pediatric endocrinologists.

And here’s the exciting part: Hannah and Aaron weren’t working with Mattel, the largest toy manufacturer, or with Novodisk, the largest diabetes diagnostic company but rather they were college students passionate about helping children build a foundation for healthy lives. They relied on an ecology of online platforms ranging from YouTube to IndieGoGo to provide critical expertise and capital at every stage.

To be sure, the collective innovation may not be a good process for tightly regulated industries such as medical devices that require expensive and extensive clinical studies, nor may it be good for people who have few free hours in the day to coordinate the critical financial and human capital needed, but it does appear to be working particularly well for consumer facing innovations and for those with some time to devote to the process.

And the result? Not only does collective innovation expands the number of people people participating in and learning the innovation process, the breadth of problems addressed increases as more people choose to work on problems they find personally meaningful, rather than just the products in which their companies are invested.