College advice that isn't designed to scare you

Congratulations on your amazing milestone. This is just the beginning of a series of fortunate events for you.

Not much has changed in the past couple of years, but what I can vividly remember is that everyone was offering some kind of advice to me. It wasn’t always good, positive or helpful. Most college advice is designed to scare you, but I had something else in mind.

Let’s call it encouragement.

Form your OWN opinion

You can listen to students who’ve been at your school longer or college students at different schools, but please don’t let their opinions define your experience. Just like anything else in life, you will always get from something what you put into it. If you stay positive and make an effort to enjoy yourself, you will!

I had a boss who told me that I would receive absolutely nothing from my experience working if I didn’t step out of my comfort zone. The exact same sentiment applies to college. When you step out of your comfort zone, you become vulnerable. That’s when the real growth happens.

2. Don’t be so eager to become friends with the first group of people you meet.

The energy and influences you keep around you is very important.

Before you begin to fully immerse yourself in different groups of people, make sure you’re grounded in your morals, values and have set a personal foundation for yourself.

Then, you can find your people. Find the like minded people who want everything positive that college has to offer but are also willing to put in everything they can to make sure they get it. These healthy relationships can have a positive effect on your performance. If you hang around pessimistic and angry people long enough, you can bet you’ll find yourself acting in some of the same ways.

3. Find something you’re interested in and commit to it.

Feed your passions. This could be a club, the student government association, a service organization, a ministry, a campus job or an intramural sport. Get involved with it! When you invest your time into something positive, you find people who are interested in the same things as you, you’ll find inspiration in times that you least expect it and eventually, you’ll slowly find yourself stepping outside of that comfort zone.

4. Set some goals.

Write them down and hang them up in your dorm somewhere. Have them on your phone or tell your friends and family. Do whatever you need to do so that you can physically see them and remember them. You’re going to need this motivation when things get rough.

5. GRIND.

There are going to be people smarter than you. There are going to be people who grasp concepts easier and who don’t have to study as much as you do. Have the mindset that no one can outwork you, and you’ll be successful every time. With that being said, create your own standards of success. You don’t want to get caught up in everything someone else is doing, because you’ll find yourself comparing your work and theirs every single time.

6. Redirect your thoughts

Aligning your thoughts with your goals is the easiest way to redirect your mind to think about the positive outcomes.

Redirecting your thoughts doesn’t mean ignoring the fact that things can go wrong. It’s choosing to only give energy and attention to the better outcome.

7. Take care of yourself

Choosing to make healthy choices for your physical, mental and emotional health is self-care, and these choices can help minimize stress. As college students, we can easily make the decision to sacrifice social activities, working out or just doing what makes us happy to get other things done. Self-care is managing your schedule to make sure there’s room for these things too.

Writer Roald Dahl said “I began to realize how important it was to be an enthusiast in life. He taught me that if you are interested in something, no matter what it is, go at it at full speed ahead. Embrace it with both arms, hug it, love it and above all become passionate about it. Lukewarm is no good. Hot is no good either. White hot and passionate is the only thing to be.”

Make sure you’re giving 110% to everything you touch this year.