College Advising: How Poor Students are Being Shortchanged

The college advising system in public schools is working against students. In public schools, there is a shortage of counselors who can help them navigate the college application process. Additionally, the counselors that exist report that on average, they only devote 22% of their time to college application counseling. Given that each public high school counselor serves an average of 436 students, this reality does not come as a surprise. The American School Counselor Association recommends that the maximum student to counselor ratio be 250 students to 1 counselor. But, in states like Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, California and Arizona, the ratio is more than 700. How can counselors truly offer personalized and effective precollege counseling to students when they have such a high case load? Why should they prioritize precollege counseling when they are also responsible for the complete spectrum of counseling needs for a voluminous student count? In fact, according to the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC), 70% of public high schools do not have a dedicated college advisor. This means that at 7 out of 10 public high schools across the country, hundreds of students are assigned to one counselor who is responsible for juggling all their counseling needs. The public-private school disparity is not simply a truism as 73% of private schools have counselors dedicated to the precollege process1.

The indispensable role of precollege counseling has been widely published. The NACAC states that the roles of precollege counselors include but are not limited to (a) helping students to pursue the most challenging curriculum that will increase their options for college, (b) ensuring that students have met requirements for college admissions, (c) helping students navigate the complexity of the college application process including financial aid2. While dedicated college advisors at most private schools are helping students compete for great colleges and universities, counselors in public schools are more likely to focus on preparing students for the workforce. This disparity is even worse in low-income schools.

Poor students are not receiving the college counseling necessary to be competitive applicants for college. I was confronted with the reality of these statistics when I served as a private college consultant to a high school senior during the 2016-2017 college application process. This bright, poor public school student was told by his counselor that he should apply to and only expect to be admitted to local city and community colleges. The counselor even insisted that the state’s schools were well beyond his reach. While it is easy to demonize this counselor (as I did initially), it may be more worthwhile understanding the systematic structures that created this situation. With potentially 700+ students to counsel, who knows how much time this counselor had to learn about this student’s candidacy. It is likely that this was the generic advice for students at this low-income school. As a result, the student had zero confidence in his candidacy, despite having demonstrated an academic record of excellence. In fact, he was afraid to express any desire to apply to more competitive schools, lest the counselor who had erroneously set limits for him find out he wanted to dream bigger. This student, after personalized college advising, would go on to gain admission into an Ivy League school and also gain admission to several top universities and colleges in the country with significant scholarship and financial aid. This student’s positive outcome is the exception, not the norm. The fulfillment of his potential is attributable to the private help he received. Unfortunately, many of his peers do not have access to this type of outside help and as a result, many do not have favorable outcomes.

Many students from poorer families are shortchanged each year because of a system that does not prioritize college access and preparation in a genuine fashion. Genuineness would include the hiring of professionals for the dedicated purpose of helping students and families navigate the college admissions process. Often these students are the first or one of the first in their family to pursue post-high school education. Unlike their counterparts in private schools, these students are left trying to figure it out on their own. With minimal to no help, students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds are disadvantaged and consequently, some do not go to college and those that do are not going to the best school for which they qualify.

As a society, we must do better. We need greater accountability for the public education system that has the power to nurture or destroy student’s potential. I also make a plea to the parents to pay attention and become involved in their child’s college application process, lest their child becomes another statistic.