College Freshman: Here's What They Don't Tell You

My little brother goes off to Yale this fall, so on our way back from Cape Cod my family stopped at IKEA for dorm essentials. I stepped out of the car into a humid, late-July night, beach sand still stuck in my hair. Inside, we picked out laundry bags and lamps and brightly colored cutlery and an electric kettle that Raphie will probably never use. As my mom and brother debated the merits of various waste baskets, I walked ahead, sharply reminded that the last time I was in this IKEA I was in his shoes, filled with excitement and fear and a yearning to leave our small Vermont town. And then I fell down the rabbit hole of questions that have plagued me since freshman year of college.

Why did I think that a small school in a joyless New England port city was the right choice? Why did I transfer one semester later to another tiny, isolated college, this time in Florida? A place full of glitter and bikinis on a pretty campus surrounded by breast-enhancement billboards and pawn shops. Where baseball players would roofie girls’ drinks when they weren’t looking, then offer to walk them home as they neared unconsciousness. That Spring, a hot, putrid sun seemed to taunt me as I lay in my room, morbidly depressed and staring at the excess flesh on my body—the result of gaining 30 pounds in one semester.

As I write this, two years later, I am still coming to terms with the decisions I made as a confused 18-year-old. I am not as forgiving of myself as I would like to be. I blame a lot of my disappointment on the problematic notion that college has to be the best four years of your life, that after the ripe age of 22 we slowly wither away, trapped in dead-end jobs and the monotony of married life. The miseries of ‘adulting’ are a constant subject of Instagram memes. Snapchat reminds us that people are going to cooler parties than we are. Facebook, Twitter, and a variety of television and movies tell us that the years between 18 and 22 should be a blur of alcohol and hookups and beautiful friendships that last a lifetime.

In truth, I got the same messages in high school. And that wasn’t good. Because I was not exactly thriving then, either. I was painfully self-conscious and uncomfortable with myself. I looked for validation in boys, and seriously really bad guys. There was the drug dealer I had to give $400 from my Bat Mitzvah account (the horror!) so that he wouldn’t get his front teeth knocked out by an angry older drug dealer; the weird, reclusive artist who spent all of his time in his room, depressed, and wouldn’t talk to me. My first boyfriend dumped me after just three weeks because he had started pursuing my best friend. A variety of douches of all shapes and sizes lured me into their traps and then laughed behind my back and called me a dirty, dirty slut. So truly, I am not exaggerating about having really bad taste in boys!

College was supposed to be my shining moment, when I showed the world that I was now cool, confident and self-assured. Instead, a wave of depression and anxiety—which have always affected me but not to a crippling degree—washed over me and caught me in rip currents and crashed down on me again and again and again. I suddenly understood that the world was not always fair, that karma is only occasionally a thing. The popular students from high school were excelling in college, too, with more friends than ever, and the boy who assaulted me in my senior year became a star in his Ivy League frat.

I actually left college a week early in the Spring of my freshman year. I told my professors that my great-aunt had died and I had to return home for her funeral. I will forever feel guilty for using my alive-and-well aunt for such a shameless purpose. (Sorry Aunt Millie!) I met with my Spanish professor after class, forcing a single tear to run down my face, and argued that I could contribute to my final group project through Skype. My professors were understandably suspicious, because family members often perish right around finals, but they decided it wasn’t worth the trouble of investigating my story, especially if this emotionally unstable girl’s relative had, in fact, died.

This final, subversive act felt like a sweet victory in a year of defeat. But when I boarded the plane to Boston, and then the bus to Hanover, NH, and then finally, finally in the car to my home in Thetford, VT, the wave crashed over me again. My whole body was shaking when I stepped off the bus on May 6th and ran into my parents’ arms, sobbing. The joy of escape had lasted only a few hours.

Besides, the situation at my house was not particularly cheery. I hadn’t known, but my mother had fallen into a dark depression while I was at school. I watched her lay in bed and felt the peculiar reversal of worrying about a parent and not the other way around.

As her her depression lifted, mine deepened.

I would wake up at 4 AM, terrified that morning was coming. Sometimes I would jump up and run in the damp, dew-filled fields outside of my house, running and running and waiting for my reluctant endorphins to kick in. It was so so beautiful outside on those quiet sleepy mornings, and yet I felt nothing, which I think is the worst feeling of all. I avoided my closest friends, even Andrea,* whose father was dying rapidly of cancer that summer. I don’t know why, but I couldn’t face her. I’m still ashamed about that.

I started to piece my life back together in the fall. It was a painstaking process, but through therapy and meds and blah, blah, blah, that I will not bore you with right now, life did get better. Part of my recovery was actually transferring again, this time to the University of Vermont. The one college that I swore I’d never go to has been the school that has made me the happiest. I adore my friends and my classes and the off-beat atmosphere in Burlington.

And I’ll be honest, I’m still not thriving socially or going to super-cool parties. But I sit here in my tapestry-filled apartment and I can breathe and smile and look outside and appreciate dewy, light gray mornings. I’m an atheist, but I thank God I survived those months. Thank God. So, no, I have not had the ‘classic’ college experience. But I have recently felt something else stir inside me. I like myself. I like who I am and how I see the world. How I treat others. My body. The pitch of my voice. I even like that I’m a little neurotic and overly sensitive. I’m stronger, feet planted in the ground, sturdy, a confidence spreading deep like roots.

So I wish you so much luck, Class of 2021. You may have the best time ever, you might have a rough start. You might need to transfer three times. But you will be okay. And if you ever feel down, remember that your freshman year will probably be better than mine.