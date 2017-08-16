College Republicans nationwide use #CollegeReaction to condemn Charlottesville hate groups

Originally published on Collegereaction.com
College Republicans from schools nationwide voice their disdain for the assembly of hate groups this week in Charlottesville. This generation is clear and decisive in standing against egregious hate #CollegeReaction
Schools participating include the University of Maryland, University of Alabama, Harvard University , Cornell University, Texas A&M University, Tufts University, and the University of Washington.
