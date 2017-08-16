College Reaction, Contributor America's College News

College Republicans nationwide use #CollegeReaction to condemn Charlottesville hate groups

08/16/2017 07:00 pm ET
College Reaction
George Behrakis of the Tufts College Republicans

Originally published on Collegereaction.com

College Republicans from schools nationwide voice their disdain for the assembly of hate groups this week in Charlottesville. This generation is clear and decisive in standing against egregious hate #CollegeReaction

Schools participating include the University of Maryland, University of Alabama, Harvard University , Cornell University, Texas A&M University, Tufts University, and the University of Washington.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
College Republicans nationwide use #CollegeReaction to condemn Charlottesville hate groups

CONVERSATIONS