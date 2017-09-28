A college student recently posted a video on Twitter that showed the “great anger” President Donald Trump has been encouraging people to show against the NFL and equality protesters.

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

This video is a great example of people who do not understand the root of the protests. He is covering up the issues with the flag and silencing it with the national anthem. He does not understand that American history is not the same for everyone in this country.

In the video below the student made the following statements about the NFL protests.

“There has always been one thing in this nation that has unified us, and that’s the national anthem.”

“If we lose that [In reference to our flag and national anthem] I don’t know what we have left.”

“I refuse to support these multi-millionaire thugs that think they can be political figures.”

“They are football players, do you think they know anything more than you because they can play a game.. they don’t.”

It is your views and attendance that pay these clowns. You're not too young or dumb to have a voice, speak out against this bs. #standup pic.twitter.com/INbdJW17Dd — Austin Broin (@85Broin) September 27, 2017

I just want him to understand that the national anthem or flag is not what has always brought us together. When Francis Scott Key wrote the Star-Spangled Banner in 1814 black people were slaves in the United States. When the national anthem was officially adopted black people could not drink out of the same drinking fountain as white people. So I really want to know what about the song has always brought every together. If he is referring to white men, then yes. The national anthem has always brought white men together.

If he wants to truly celebrate what brought us all together I suggest honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders. They are responsible for ending segregation and truly bringing the country together for the first time in American history which sadly was only 49 years ago. I hope one day people like this college student can wrap their head around that and try to understand that not everyone has experienced the same history in this country.