Here's What College Students Really Want On Their Back-To-School Shopping Lists

"This is a great organizer for homework, events, parties, or holidays and it comes with stickers and colorful pages for each month...There are also things to do each week that are meant to be funny but also activities worth trying out like 'jam out to a silent disco' or 'go on a booze cruise.' Not only does it help compartmentalize everything for you, but it gives me confidence in myself and in my work. - Heran Mamo, University of Southern California. Shop it here.