Collins And Murkowski Receive Thanks From Constituents For Health Care Stance

Constituents of Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) publicly thanked them for breaking with their party by consistently opposing various health care proposals by Senate Republican leaders and casting two of the crucial votes early Friday that killed the measure that appeared most likely to pass.

Upon returning to her home state after Friday’s vote, Collins received spontaneous applause at the airport in Bangor, Maine.

This is true: Susan Collins on our plane to Bangor, gets applause as she passes through Bangor airport waiting area. pic.twitter.com/a1s2QTpldd — BLCKDGRD (@BLCKDGRD) July 28, 2017

Collins called the gesture “extraordinary, heartwarming and affirming,” when asked about it on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning.

“I’ve never had that happen in the 20 years that I’ve been privileged to serve in the Senate,” she said. “It was very encouraging and affirming, especially arriving back home after a very difficult time.”

On Saturday, about 200 people in Anchorage, Alaska, turned up to a “Thank you Lisa” rally to celebrate Murkowski, according to the Alaska Dispatch News.

“Alaskans have Lisa Murkowski to thank:” Anchorage rally praises senator for votes against repealing Obamacare https://t.co/keRg53Osqr pic.twitter.com/wf0KZzYcKI — KTVA 11 News (@ktva) July 29, 2017

Among the attendees were some Democrats who had not typically supported Murkowski but said they wanted to show her their gratitude for her role in the health care debate.

“I know Lisa just went against the grain,” Cynthia Parkin told the Alaska Dispatch News. “She needs to hear from her constituents.”

Collins and Murkowski, along with Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), cast the three deciding votes to sink the so-called skinny bill early Friday morning. The legislation would have eliminated key elements of the Affordable Care Act, and opened the door to possible negotiations with the House for a full repeal of Obamacare.