Color Me Proud

In honor of Pride Month, Latino USA brings you stories of love, vulnerability, and resilience in LGBTQ communities of color. We’ll hear the love story of gay migrants from El Salvador navigating the asylum system in Mexico and the story of a nine-year-old boy who got kicked out of the Boy Scouts after they found out that little Joe had been born as “Jody.” Plus, an update on the San Antonio Four—a group of lesbian women falsely convicted of a gruesome crime. And, a look back at the Pulse nightclub shooting, and how it affected one gay Puerto Rican man as he struggled to come out.