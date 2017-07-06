Colors of the Month: A Patriotic Palette

Usually, we focus on a single hue for our color of the month. But July has one significant holiday that inspired us to make a change: Independence Day. That’s why we’re shifting our focus to the patriotic palette of red, white, and blue. These colors couldn’t be more perfect for July (we’d like to note that they also work for Bastille Day), but also look beautiful together. Warm red crisply contrasts against cool blue, with white bringing out the intensity of both colors. Just take a look at our favorite pieces currently for sale at Viyet in this fabulous palette:

Why we love them: A glossy red finish emboldens the shape of this pair of lamps. Use them on either side of a sofa, on nightstands, or on a sideboard for a standout accent.

Why we love it: A sleek profile adds a modern edge to a living room. We also love the way the dark base contrasts with the white upholstery, intensifying both hues.

Why we love it: A sculptural base gives this convenient bench unexpected style. The tufted turquoise velvet cushion adds rich color and plenty of sophistication.

Why we love it: This shapely sofa could go traditional or eclectic, depending on the other pieces in the room. The red upholstery has a monochromatic striped pattern that adds interest, but is subtle enough to not distract from the rest of the piece.

Why we love it: The oval shape of this cocktail table works with virtually any furniture grouping. The lower shelf also helpfully expands your storage options in any room. Use it to stow stylish coffee table books when you need a little extra room for resting a tray with drinks.