Colour a time of Apartheid

My name is Cynthia and I was born in 1955 in Johannesburg South Africa, to Lilian and Kenneth. Kenneth came from a very wealthy British Family who disowned him, when he married my mother as Lilian was not from a Prominent British family.

This was the time of Apartheid, where the Whites were afraid of the Blacks because the Whites were outnumbered 200 to 1. So they came up with a law where the Whites were Superior because of their skin tone.

A “Cape Colored” man who is a mixture of Black and White, light brown skinned . Could be educated, work in a factory, a store or be taught a trade. A Colored woman could work in a White house as a cook or a nanny.

A “Black” man could only work in a diamond or gold mine. A Black woman if she was lucky could work in a White home as a maid or nanny. Both groups were segregated into certain slum areas far away from the Whites. In Johannesburg the area was called Soweto.

My parents had 3 children Bramwell the oldest son, Boetie the middle son (which means brother in Afrikaans) as I cannot use his real name in my book or this story. Cynthia me, I am the youngest.

My father Kenneth, was a travelling salesman . One night after my mother had put us to bed. Kenneth came home drunk and as he opened the door in waddled 3 white ducks behind him. He shouted for us to come to see our new pets, he filled the bath with water, the 3 ducks and we joined them in our pajamas. My mother was furious as we had just gone to sleep. My father struck my mother, she fell to the floor, he beat her and she screamed in pain. We came out of the bathroom to see what was wrong, my father went to sleep in the bedroom. My mother dried us off, then put the ducks outside in the back yard. The next day my father left and Lilian filed for divorce.

Lilian worked out of our house and became a dressmaker, her specialty was hand beaded wedding dresses. She did very well so she was able to hire a Black nanny named Bertha, who was from the Xhosa tribe. I adored Bertha. I was 5 yrs old. She lived in a room behind the house in the back yard. Her mattress was on 4 bricks and I asked her why, she explained that the tokolosh an evil spirit would come and get you if your mattress was on the floor. If the mattress was on the bricks the evil spirit would go under the mattress and would not get you while you sleep. She taught me the Click Song by Miriam Makeba also known as Mama Africa. Miriam also wrote a lot of anti apartheid songs and she says. It’s called the click song by the English as they cannot say “Qongqothwane”, a Xhosa word.

Bertha would sit down with us at the table to eat dinner but I could never tell my friends as Whites do not eat with their servants. Also sometimes Anna, Bertha’s daughter would come to visit, I would play hopscotch with her in the back yard but never in the front as black and whites do not mix together.

At the age of 16 I left school, got a job in a clothing store as a sales person. That is where I met Steven, we fell in love and immigrated to the USA at the age of 21.

Soon my mother followed us to America. Steven and I had 4 children, were married for over 20 yrs and then got a Divorce.

Lilian my mother got very sick and ended up in hospital. The day before she died she asked me to bring her her purse and take out her telephone book. She said she had to tell me a SECRET before she died.

“Cynthia, I was born in Cape Town my father was a Cape Colored Preacher and my mother was White. When my mother took me in as a baby for my birth certificate they classified me as European being White and when my mom took my brother and sister Hester in for their birth certificates because, they were light brown skinned they were classified as Colored. Please call my sister Hester her number is in the book. I want to be buried at the foot of my mother’s grave and go home again.”

I was shocked and said “ Mother, You told us you came over from Spain with your family, and they all died in a shipwreck, you were the only survivor. There was even a portrait of a beautiful Spanish woman in the hallway, with her dark hair in a bun held up by a large Spanish comb. You said she was our grandmother.”

“Cynthia I am sorry but I had to make up a family, as I had to leave my real family and never see them again, it was the time of apartheid. I purchased the portrait from a second hand store before you were born and hung it on the wall and then made up a story for my new White life.

I am sorry but Hester my sister will explain it all to you.