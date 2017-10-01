Colourism in Pakistan

In March 2017, upon exiting Lahore airport I was driven through the roads of Pakistan making my way to my father’s quaint little village in Gujrat. On my way there, I saw many different shades of people, more than I had ever seen before.

Dark skinned men, women and children walked the streets, and I sat in my taxi thinking “wow, they are beautiful”. My disappointment is that many do not see this beauty from their own eyes and neither does society, instead many have conformed to the notion that having light skin means power.

Colourism is a complex phenomenon but nothing new. The South Asian continent was targeted by many including the Mughal Empire and Aryan conquerors, colonised by the Portuguese, Dutch, French and Danish. During the imperialist rule of India, the invaders displayed their superiority through the colour of their skin. Anything which was white was said to be better.

British colonialists were thought to bring civilization to an uncivilized country, to build infrastructure, create jobs and provide education which many Indians are still grateful for. But it also resulted in an unequal society, a caste system based on colour and capitalism, and inequality for women.

The end of British rule and the partition of India and Pakistan did not end peoples preoccupation with skin colour.

Zaheer Abbas Instagram: @za_akaasi

The obsession has instead spread far, becoming a hotly debated social issue. It is believed that the idea of having light skin is linked to personal and professional success which many are eager to achieve. Globalists are taking advantage of the phenomenon and feeding into the capitalist frenzy by creating bleaching products and whitening soaps.

Famous brands such as Aapa Zubeda and Fair & Lovely are endorsed by celebrities. European brands such as Loreal and Olay have whitening products which are readily available in Pakistan imposing European standards of beauty.

Billboards and advertisements of fashion and makeup products depict images of slim light skinned women. Though the truth is, is that Pakistan has a huge population of dark melanated beautiful women with unique features.

When you watch Pakistani drama serials, 99.9% of the actresses are very fair and light, you will rarely see a dark-skinned woman. Celebrities have altered their appearance for better job prospects, include having had nose jobs which are also hugely popular.

This trend is not limited to Pakistani natives but to those who have immigrated to other countries where the trend has also followed. In celebration of Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day, London buses were coloured with images representing Pakistan. These images included women dressed in cultural clothes from various regions of the country, their skin light and flawless decorated with makeup. The problem with this is that they do not represent the population of women and the colours they come in.

In my own experience of colourism, the mothers of potential suitors have asked which shade of colour my skin is before they have met me. This angers me, questioning the motives of their thought. I could be the worst person in the world but if I have fair skin I would be suitable for their son..

At weddings I have heard guests comment on the bride’s skin tone who is often compared to the groom and whether they look compatible together.

Pakistan has a colourful past with a mix of beautiful people from India, Afghanistan and even China. We come in all different shapes and sizes, different shades of brown, some rich and some poor. But we are all one people from the same body. No one person better than another just because of the colour of their skin.

It is a shame that our people impose such false standards of beauty upon generations of people who have, perhaps unwittingly, carried this trend forward and thus spreading it to our children. They too will be judged by the colour of their skin despite being part of a religion that does not recognise the colour of individuals as being superior to others.