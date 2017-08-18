Combating Hate Speech

The volatile language has reached a fever pitch–how do we expect our children to navigate this climate?

Bigotry and bullying are cousins. Sure, there are equal opportunity bullies, but aggression needs a target and often that target is singled out because they belong to a group. You might call bigotry the explosion when you mix fear and ignorance.

Kindness, on the other hand, is a learned behavior. For most human beings, it’s a lengthy process to arrive at the understanding that our needs, or views, are not paramount, and we need each other for survival and happiness. It often feels like in the gigantic petri dish that is humanity, the bullies are an aggressive bacterial infection devouring everything in its path. However, there is plenty of evidence that is not the case. The playground and classroom are microcosms of our culture’s values. Whatever is happening in the public discourse distills there, and so it makes sense that we start with schools as the proving ground that racism, sexism, and homophobia can be overcome. These powerful projects online and on the ground are addressing bigotry and bullying successfully:

1. Beyond the Hurt is a project developed by Red Cross Canada that sees victims, bullies, and bystanders as integral parts in preventing bullying in school. A critical piece of this is the understanding that bullies are often acting out against their own feelings of powerlessness, anger, or confusion. A workshop for youth and adults helps participants define bullying, build empathy, and understand how to collaboratively diffuse cruelty.

2. Learning from a Legacy of Hate was spearheaded by students at Virginia B. Ball University as an interdisciplinary immersion workshop to explore how we can open a dialog and reverse historic patterns of oppression. The project yielded educational materials for librarians, teachers, administrators, and parents, continuing to support other social betterment projects and offer guidance to educational institutions.

3. Friends of Project 10 was born when Dr. Virginia Uribe realized that a significant slice of high schoolers where not completing their education because they we being sexually harassed because of their orientation, she founded Project 10, an onsite support group for teens who were battling the social stigma of being gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender. The model she created in the Los Angeles Unified School District experienced considerable blowback in 1984, but since then the program has been reproduced in school districts across the country.

4. No Hate Speech rallies countries all over the world to join in overcoming divisive language and the violence that often accompanies it. Cyberbullying is another medium in which verbal abuse takes place, especially among young people. Using the connective power of the Internet, this youth campaign supported by the Council of Europe raises awareness about respectful conduct online.