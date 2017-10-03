U.S. NEWS
Come On Down To Cville: HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Virginia

Charlottesville has been home to two presidents.

By Jenna Amatulli

Charlottesville, Virginia, often referred to as Cville, has long proved its place in America’s history.

The city was once the home of both Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe (the former’s mountain-top plantation Monticello ― which includes a mansion and rebuilt slave quarters ― borders the city). Additionally, Charlottesville made headlines in August when it was the site of the now-infamous “Unite the Right” rally. One person was killed and others were injured when the contentious white supremacist rally clashed with counterprotesters. 

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

The city stands strong and thrives despite the hardships it has seen. It’s home to Shenandoah National Park, several breweries, the prestigious University of Virginia and much more. 

HuffPost set up shop at the University of Virginia’s McIntire Ampitheatre during its 25-city Listen to America tour to talk to locals about what they love most about Cville. Take a look at some of the Virginia goodness we experienced:

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost bus sits in front of the Robert E. Lee statue, which is covered in plastic, in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Sept. 26, 2017.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost sets up tents at the McIntire Amphitheatre at the University of Virginia.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost staffers gather before they meet with members of the community.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost visits the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Hanzhang Li, a student at the University of Virginia, works on her laptop while she waits to talk to HuffPost.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The rotunda at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Nick Schaffer photobombs Lars Thorn.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Maggie Servais and Kate Bellows chat during HuffPost's visit to the University of Virginia.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost visits the University of Virginia.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Students study and go to class at the University of Virginia.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Students walk to class at the University of Virginia.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Students walk to class at the University of Virginia.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost drives to IX Art Park in Charlottesville.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost visits IX Art Park.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Marina Fang interviews Aaliyah Turner during HuffPost's visit to IX Art Park in Charlottesville.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost visits IX Art Park in Charlottesville.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer is interviewed by Lauren Moraski on the HuffPost bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost visits IX Art Park in Charlottesville.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Raymond Goffin and Phil Lewis play Jumbo Jenga during HuffPost's visit to IX Art Park.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Raymond Goffin gestures after he loses a game of Jumbo Jenga.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jolie Doggett shows off a sticker during the HuffPost visit to IX Art Park.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Robyn Malcolm and Marc Janks speak to Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Robyn Malcolm is interviewed by CBS 19 during HuffPost's visit to IX Art Park in Charlottesville.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost team relaxes on the bus after its visit to Charlottesville.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    "HuffPost was here" is written in chalk on a wall in IX Art Park.

Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
CONVERSATIONS