COME TOGETHER, RIGHT NOW

It’s time, once and for all, to fully expose the game that has been playing out, every single night, over the last year and a half, on all the news channels.

I am personally and selfishly sharing this information in order to regain my sanity because I honest to God can’t take it anymore.

As I have long reported, that from day one, Trump has been working off of Howard Stern’s playbook, which Trump knew all too well being that he was a guest numerous times on Stern’s program, right alongside High Pitched Eric, Stuttering John, and Beetlejuice.

Stern, a one-time, marginally successful local NY DJ, found extraordinary success completely by accident, by suddenly focusing on the lowest common denominator in the country: the young, white male moron.

And so came Fartman, a successful book, and movie and rapturous cheering crowds.

Suddenly the invisible idiot was not only visible but he was the apple of someone’s eye.

What they did not get, being morons, after all, was that Stern was goofing on all of them and laughing all the way to the Hamptons, while no doubt, left him feeling like a complete fraud. Hence all that therapy he’s always talking about.

After all his accomplishment was not something that was carefully crafted over a period of years like the acts of Seinfeld or Chris Rock or any one of the great comics of our generation.

Stern instantly transformed into a new kind of PT Barnum who gave the crowd exactly what they wanted: scatological humor, a rotating door of stupid, subservient naked women and a parade of mentally challenged characters who were willing to be publicly humiliated in exchange for their 15 minutes to stardom.

(I hate to say this but Shakespeare, in his day, pretty much did the same thing but with better language and thought).

This kind of boys will be boys, snickering in the safety of your own locker room entertainment was no doubt a backlash to the continuing emergence of the new powerful American woman which weak-willed boys, especially, simply could not tolerate it. Not on their watch.

Just like the boys on the bus of Accesex Hollywood fame.

Years ago Stern even “ran” for governor of New York.

Again: it was all a goof.

And that’s all that Trump was up to when he slithered down that Trump-powered escalator, dragging his squinting, rag doll, soft porn wife along with him directly into the tan bed spotlight where his first moment of presidential business was to officially announce that Mexicans were rapists and drug addicts.

Now to anyone with even a partially formed cortex, this was a moment of bad taste, pure folly theater.

Here was this bleached blonde, hair wrapped like a Cinnabon, orange faced, fat ass, grotesque baboon doing his blustery showman act for the cameras. We know him. That’s Trump---our local Page Six idiot.

Ah---but what we---and the rest of the world did not get, was that in that precise moment Trump CONNECTED wirelessly directly into the MILLIONS of hearts and souls of the same kind of crowd that Howard Stern had effortlessly seduced.

And just like that a new political star was born.

We, the more sophisticated and educated of us who know the difference between using the facilities and pissing on your front lawn in broad daylight, decided in the moment to be at once horrified and entertained by all this, which is no different than claiming as your own the antics of Honey Boo Boo or any one of those Housewife shows whose performances are on the same level as the WWE episodes that once featured the one and only Orange Julius Caesar himself. I worked for a few weeks for the WWE (that’s all I lasted: I walked around looking more horrified than painting, The Scream) and I can tell you that the audiences who attend those events are the very same people whose pointy little heads like to spin those red “Make America Great” caps like a happy little fidget.

Sadly, the news networks, being the brand whores that they are, saw a good thing with the coming of the Confederacy of the Donces and instead of censoring or condemning this shameful pig, they lauded with attention, giving him all the free airtime he wanted. So thank you CNN, MSNBC and Fox. Great work. J’accuse.

It was all good fodder for the late night clowns. We all thorny-crowned the Hunchback of Notre Don and clapped and cheered while he did his own version of Fartman.

But what we didn’t get is that Trump, somewhere along the way, suddenly smelled the heady scent of power, like a gorilla huffing the heavenly aroma of his own shit, that had long eluded him and with very good reason. Being a spoiled, talentless wannabe who needed to exact revenge on the world for not giving him EVERYTHING for free, he became an outlaw who could grab all the pussy that he wanted and get away with it, Robin Hood style. Forget the fact that he was really Basil Rathbone bad guy,the Sheriff of Notingham who has never, ever cared about the peasants.

The crowd in the Coliseum loved him and could smell blood from wherever. After all, Jews, Mexicans, Muslims and Women all had to punished for taking everything away from them.

This became Halloween 24/7 and he got all the candy he wanted, which is all he has ever wanted. Women are candy to him. Money is candy to him. Giant bowls of candy is candy to him. The only thing that is clearly not up for grabs is his sorrowful wife who just wanted to sneak into America through the back door and instead walked directly into the buzzsaw line of your fired and now she’s nothing more than another atrophied wife.

By the time that we got what was going on; that we had created this Farce in the Crowd monster, it was too late.

The joke simply went too far because the media, including most of the printed press, allowed it to happen.

And now here we are, way, WAY past our level of patience with this brain challenged slug who is disgracing our country on levels previously unimagined. The rest of the planet does not get the joke and are simply horrified.

Parading out his own form of Stern-like mentally challenged characters, we are left with the rubber-faced Kellyanne Conway, the presidential pit bull Sean Spicer (audio only) and now the hideous star of this generation’s Hee-Haw, the hapless, stunningly clueless, Stuttering Sarah Huckabee whose job one it seems is to welcome being continually slapped repeatedly in her porcine face by a quickly- becoming-fed-up group of morally committed, college educated journalists who continue to allow themselves, due to a bad case of civility, to be treated as dismissively as any one of Trump’s cleaning staff who might accidentally threw out the last rogue Chuckle in the open pack on the President’s nightstand.

Hold on to that image while you are reminded of the recent cabinet’s carefully scripted spontaneous display of affection performed shamefully for our very own Kim Jung Un, as they collectively took an hour or so to say, “That’s a good thing, Anthony, that’s a very good thing”---for fear of being wished into the Twilight Zone cornfield by the evil little prick.

The entire GOPhuck Yourself Party is making sure that your eye is not on the ball, but rather on this antics of the Twitidiot. As long as they have him to prance around like either Punch or Judy, they can literally try to get away with murder behind closed doors. They actually thought that they could whip up a health bill like instant pudding, basically doing to us what Bill Cosby did to his victims on his thirty or forty year tour of Big Albert-sized sexual abuse.

So here is the big point:

What you are watching on TV is nothing more than Trump and his whack packers playing to the morons and worse: to the heavengelicals who need to BELIEVE that he stands for them (which is nothing more than Ted Cruzifiction).

Even worse than that, he is scamming the really good, solid hardworking middle-class people of America who are scared to death of losing the America that they have known all their lives. These are the people who are going to drown in the sea of bullshit that is headed their way.

These are the folks who think that fossil fuels are going to make a big comeback like vinyl records. That America will come roaring back and we’ll all know where the beef is again.

He is making a fool out of all those people while he golfs or smacks around tennis balls in a bear of shorts that look like they are riding up Yogi bear’s big fat ass.

I was recently in Norfolk, Nebraska and I co-mingled with a whole neighborhood full of those folks and I can tell you unequivocally that they are not like we New Yorkers or those who live inside the TMZ.

They are not PLUGGED into the news.

Sure, one or two of them came after me. One muscular multi-tatted jerk tried to show me that liberals were defined by the mentally ill gunmen who shot those innocent congressmen on that DC ball field. Rather than argue the point of how easy it is for the mentally to assassinate our children, like ducks in a gallery, I just sat and listened.

Because what I felt was his sadness that his kind of country was becoming forever lost and he was threatened beyond words.

I got that.

I felt that to my bones.

This was not a liberal listening to a conservative.

This was a fellow American listening to another one’s pain. I just wish Hillary could have spent much more time doing that.

What is tragic is that guy and everyone else like him are already the victims of the violent Trum-pedo which came with plenty of warning and has already obliterated their lives. They just don’t get it yet. Because they grew up believing in the American ideal that died with Eisenhower, was briefly resuscitated by Kennedy and inexplicably Johnson. Regan toyed with it charismatically while gay boys died. Clinton almost got it right, but just couldn’t keep his Johnson as contained as, well, Johnson. Hubris reared it’s ugly head on the tarmac too. Obama was a magnificent warrior who was treated shamefully but the WHITE boys. I often call his presidency “Eight Years A Slave.” Remember, “You lie?” Fucking racist pigs.

What is patently horrible is that the only thing that brings us together, however briefly, is an epic tragedy like 9-11 or the Boston Marathon.

But even that does not last for long.

In the end, we know the three names and complete biography of the shooter…while the names of the victims melt always like ice on a hot summer sidewalk, whose path we will soon trample over in pursuit of the next new Apple toy or tickets to Hello Dolly.

My fervent hope for all of you is to that you learn from my friends in Nebraska and fucking UNPLUG yourselves.

Because anything, from a late night Twitter to a performance by a press secretary to some talking head Republican who will blame everything on the Democrats, is nothing more than a children’s puppet show level of entertainment which has been created to appease and amuse the audience it is intended for and no more.

It is not meant for the rest of us. This kind of “news” is just a kind of code; a secret language that has been created to inflame and infuriate the Confederacy of Donces whose source of information is The National Enquirer and a sweaty, fat faced scumbag named Alex Jones who has actually said that Sandy Hook was a hoax. Instead of putting him in a room with a hot babe news anchor like Megyn Kelly, why not put him in room of wall to wall anguished Sandy Hook parents, who are armed with memories and pictures? Maybe at the end, we could show him the morgue shots of the blown away baby bodies. Maybe we could get a sketch artist to show him what his kid if God forbid he has any, would look like if the same thing happened to them.

None of this is fun anymore.

It is not fun watching Chris Mathews sputter and implode every single night.

It is not fun to scream at the TV every time I see Trump or any of his dance-for-daddy pig puppets.

I’m so tired of being ANGRY.

I’m tired of being FRUSTRATED.

I’m tired of being tired.

But I refuse to become apathetic. Because as Spike Lee would say, I have no choice but to do the right thing.

The only way that we can and will resolve this mess is by coming together as a country without borders and the only way that we will do that, is by shutting off the fucking TVs, not buying Jan’s Toyota or that Geico car insurance policy (where do those shows think we’re all going anyway? We’’re all home watching their goddamn shows) and begin talking to each other.

No.

We have to begin to learn how to listen all over again.

Because in the end, that’s what we all crave.

To be heard and understood.