Comedian Amy Phillips on 'Reality Checked', Bravo and Real Housewives 2017 Awards

“Gawwsh, I’m reeally Sawwry...”

Attempting to do an impression of comedian Amy Phillips doing an impression of Real Housewife Ramona Singer is no easy feat...

However, here I am going over every Amy Phillips impersonation I’ve ever seen on Bravo or heard on her Sirius XM Radio Andy show Reality Checked. If I were to glance in a mirror a moment later, I would see how utterly ludicrous I look pursing my lips like Lisa Rinna (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills). Only Amy Phillips has it down to a science and avid Bravo viewers and fans know this.

Her latest video to promote The Real Housewives Awards, with its “Class of 2017” high school theme, showcases this talent:

Since hosting Reality Checked, Phillips not only imitates our favorite “Bravolebrities” but also interviews them, often getting more “scoop” than she ever anticipated through her light and breezy format. Jeff Lewis of Bravo’s Flipping Out revealed to her that his former housekeeper Zoila Chavez had retired and is now living mainly in Nicaragua. Listeners who are fanatic Flipping Out fans took to social media in the immediate aftermath of this exclusive. Jeff gave her juicier tidbits (recently and also a year earlier) when he discussed his social interactions with Heather Dubrow and what he really thinks of the notably confident former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member. https://soundcloud.com/siriusxmentertainment/jeff-lewis-heather-durbow

That interview gradually made its way across Facebook and then to widely read Bravo-related blogs.

Speaking to Phillips - the breakout star who is often on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live and also regularly develops parody videos for the network - I discover how incredibly nice and humble she truly is. She hasn’t let the admiration of fans and followers get to her head and expresses a willingness to help others make professional connections. In fact, it’s something she says she personally really admires about former Housewife Lea Black (Real Housewives of Miami), a philanthropic socialite and political activist who delights in connecting people and promoting them. We discuss that and more below. Of course, speaking with Amy Phillips entails briefly conversing with (the likenesses of) Real Housewives too.

AP: You live in Jersey, so have you ever been to Rails Steakhouse? I’m obsessed with Rails! It’s where the season finale for Real Housewives of New Jersey took place, where Siggy took the knives away!

SHW: I have to say, I haven’t been to a lot of those places.

AP: I absolutely need to go there one day.

SHW: So, I’ve listened to Reality Checked and I love your interviews.You seem to really have access to everybody at Bravo so it’s so much fun to tune in. With each interview, is there an objective, something that you personally hope to accomplish?

AP: I love to talk to the Housewives and any Bravolebrities under the umbrella of ‘a good sense of humor and comedy.’ I like to bring out their fun sides and when they dish, it’s inadvertent. I don’t do a lot of digging. So if that happens, it happens very organically and they share something they don’t share elsewhere. I had an interview with James Kennedy from Vanderpump Rules and he was just having a ball! He knows me because I do impressions of him and he has a great sense of humor and gets a big kick out of it. He came on already in a fun mood, and I got so many tweets and calls after that from people who said ‘I never used to like him before, but I heard him on your show...’ I was happy that they got to see this side of him and that our interview brought that out. He was so much more fun-loving and endearing than what you might see on TV.

SHW: I feel like I would probably offend someone with my impression of them. I was talking to MJ of Shahs of Sunset and did a Persian accent. She laughed, but I’m not sure whether or not she was just being polite.

AP: I tend to think that anyone who tries to do an impression is doing so in good spirits, so it will be fun..or funny. I haven’t really gotten flack from anyone (that I do an impression of). The negative is more like a non-acknowledgement, if you will. I did a whole rap centered around Heather Thomson (formerly of Real Housewives of New York) and I don’t know if she ever saw the video or if it was even brought to her attention, but I heard nothing back.

Then there are Housewives who aren’t the type to really comment on what’s going on online or even to follow it...Vicki Gunvalson (RHOC) is not someone who is aware of what’s happening in the media and neither is Teresa Giudice (RHONJ). I don’t fault them for that at all! If Andy doesn’t play the video when they’re on WWHL, they really don’t know. He actually played one for Teresa, but she came on my show and I don’t think she’s aware of most of the impressions I’ve done of her.

SHW: You just had a baby. How has that affected your time and balance with doing Reality Checked and any other work?

AP: The hours are great. I go do my radio show and I am up in the morning beforehand with my daughter and then can come back to be with her. I am able to go out and audition for voice-over jobs. With any on-camera work, I also have the capability to do videos from home which is great! The one that I did most recently for Bravo, The Real Housewives 2017 awards, was so challenging! It was a month after she was born and I said to myself ‘I don’t think I’m going to be able to accomplish this!’ I don’t have a nanny to help me, but luckily my husband is home and he helps me. As a comedy writer, he’s also my collaborator as co-writer and he directs all of my videos.

SHW: Don’t we see you holding your daughter while you’re doing a Bethenny impression in a video?

A post shared by Amy Phillips (@meetamyphillips) on Aug 14, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

AP: Yes! I actually did 5 different Housewives and when I was about to change, I thought it would be funny to do Bethenny babysitting and then Lisa Rinna babysitting. So I did quick little videos for my own Instagram and my own YouTube. My daughter is so young and I’m Lisa Rinna in full-on clown lips - she didn’t even notice. Maybe when she was in my womb she heard these impressions and was thoroughly confused then. With my husband’s help, we were able to accomplish the Housewives awards video, but it was quite a feat! I edit and shoot on my own which is a lot of work - work that I like to do. You just don’t realize how much there is to do until you have a baby you have to take care of. What I do is put together the cut and then send it to Bravo and they put in the background and the music.

SHW: When you conduct interviews on Reality Checked, they are mostly of Bravolebrities, but you’ve also interviewed other celebrities. Who was your favorite non-Bravolebrity to interview?

AP: Sam Richardson. He’s a dear friend from Detroit, where I’m also from. He is on Veep and also on Detroiters. He is one of its creators and stars. As one of my husband’s very good friends, he agreed to do a show and was awesome. I want to have him back and it will be funny to have him watch one of the Housewives shows and recap it.

SHW: Are there any Bravolebrities who you’ve interviewed that you also hang out with socially?

AP: Lea Black I’ve hung out with and it’s the same with Jeff Lewis because of Lea Black. She’s a really remarkable human being, somebody who wants to support people in their endeavors. It’s just like with Ramona who was the first person to be supportive of what I do and Ramona is one of the reasons I was on WWHL. They had found me initially through my Rachel Zoe impersonations, but then Ramona saw me do an impersonation of her and really pushed it through. I met Andy Cohen because Ramona wanted me to be on WWHL with her. So, they flew me out and now we’ve been on together more than once.

Lea Black also saw my impression (of her) and she reached out immediately. After that, we actually did a video at Lea’s Hollywood house. She was like (Amy channels Lea by raising her voice several octaves) ‘oh you have to come into my house in the Hollywood Hills!’ I gave her my email and that summer - sure enough - she emailed me and invited me to a party and subsequently, to several parties.

Other than that, I really do keep a distance because I find it’s a little better for me. I’m not influenced by knowing them. I’ll go up to the Vanderpump Rules crew, but they’re not going to go out of their way to hang out with me. I like to reserve my right to really express my opinion and not have to worry that we have a ‘friendship.’

SHW: It’s interesting that you said that because I listened to your interview with Heather Dubrow before I heard the one with Jeff Lewis. Are you able to remain objective?

AP: In that situation, I had no problem being unbiased because I didn’t subscribe to his opinion of her. I don’t know her on that level. Any experience I had with her has been great.

SHW: I feel the same way. I really enjoyed speaking with her in the past.

AP: What would a good interviewer know to do in that situation? I’m not Barbara Walters. I couldn’t chime in and say ‘I totally agree,’ but was I like ‘wow.’ Also, this wasn’t the first time he discussed her. I would not want to be on his bad side, but the thing is, you see when he gets upset on the show and he comes across as abrasive, he’s always right!. I don’t feel that way about Heather because that absolutely is not my experience, but I can respect that he feels the way he does.

SHW: Are you planning on adding anything new to the format of Reality Checked?

AP: We’re going to do more cold opens. A lot of times, I start the show ranting in a certain character, doing an impression and discussing what happened the night before. For RHONY, I did a ‘Ramonalogue.’ A chunk of what she said was paired with Sweet Child o’ Mine playing. ‘You know Bethenny, I don’t know why I’m like this, I don’t know why why why...’ So now we’re gong to do quick sketches that are improvised and add that to the mix of recorded parody bits. I’ve been doing Peggy of RHOC and her ‘no talk show’ because, you know, she doesn’t like people to talk...That’s something more off the cuff and I’ll have improvised bits to add in.

SHW: This year’s Real Housewives Awards has a high school theme. So let’s pretend the Housewives are in the process of growing up while they’re on their shows. What are some deep lessons they’ve learned from their ‘high school’ experiences? I’d love to hear what their answers would be!

AP as Ramona: You know what, Shira! The thing is, I don’t like water. I don’t like to get wet. It’s OK to say no and I don’t care if I failed gym! Maybe that’s not for me. All I’ve learned is to stick up for myself and who I aaayyyam. when you’ve taken pencils from your friends, all you can do is say ‘sawry.’ I’m sawry.

AP as Bethenny (spoken very fast):Like what am I, the class clown? What am I, like, president? I have to vote myself in like I’m the president. I’m the only one that’s doing something. I’ve been president since freshmen year and like of course I’m like the president. I had to call the principal to like get Jason away from my locker. Hey, like Skinnygirl!

AP as Luann: Oh darling, you know something: The thing about being in high school is you learn from your mistakes. In my freshmen year, I was in a very committed relationship and they made me prom queen. (laugh-talking). I found him in Mrs. Smith’s class with Shelly and they were doing something. I only found out the next day because they had printed something in the year book.

SHW: Luann does do that! She laughs in the middle of telling serious stories.

AP: Maybe I’m blending a bit of Lisa Rinna in with Luann.

AP as Vicki: You have to work! Once you’re in high school you can party on the weekend and you can drink - woohoo! - but you gotta work, you even gotta work in gym class. Woohoo, class of 1972!