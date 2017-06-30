Video Producer 'Green-Screened' That Crazy NRA Ad And Now You Can Too!

If you’re going to create a bizarre and unhinged advertisement aimed at creatives like comedians, actors or producers, make sure your ad isn’t shot in an easily manipulated way — like say, in front of a blue background.
The NRA did just that when they released an ad earlier this week featuring NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch. BuzzFeed video producer Jesse McLaren recognized the weakness and then did God’s work.
But he didn’t stop there. McLaren even provided some green screen footage so that you, the viewers at home, could join in the fun.
People have already taken advantage.
