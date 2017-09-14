Comedy Central Renews Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' Through 2022

On Thursday, Comedy Central announced that they would renew Trevor Noah’s contract through 2022, keeping the 33-year-old comedian at the helm of “The Daily Show” for at least another five years, which includes producer and hosting duties for year-end specials.

“It’s really exciting to renew this contract for either five more years,” said Noah. “Or until Kim Jong Un annihilates us all — whichever one comes first.”

Despite a rough start nearly two years ago, Noah has since found a groove and the viewership numbers reflect that, as August was his most-watched month ever.