COMEDY
09/14/2017 03:00 pm ET

Comedy Central Renews Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' Through 2022

A welcomed voice of reason as the end of the world approaches.

By Andy McDonald

On Thursday, Comedy Central announced that they would renew Trevor Noah’s contract through 2022, keeping the 33-year-old comedian at the helm of “The Daily Show” for at least another five years, which includes producer and hosting duties for year-end specials.

“It’s really exciting to renew this contract for either five more years,” said Noah. “Or until Kim Jong Un annihilates us all — whichever one comes first.”

Despite a rough start nearly two years ago, Noah has since found a groove and the viewership numbers reflect that, as August was his most-watched month ever.

Noah recently took home his first Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series alongside the “Daily Show” team for their “Between the Scenes” segment.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
13 Cats Who Will Murder You In Your Sleep
Suggest a correction
Andy McDonald Comedy Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Celebrities Television Trevor Noah The Daily Show Comedy Central
Comedy Central Renews Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' Through 2022

CONVERSATIONS