Comfort-Food Holiday Blintzes

The 21st Century is a scary place. Buffeted by hurricanes, earthquakes and nuclear threats, we feel like we live in the eye of the storm. With everything so unpredictable, it’s comforting to be reminded of the cycles that endure. The holiday of Simchat Torah celebrates the completion of the yearlong reading of the Torah, and starts again with Genesis: “In the beginning.” Blintzes are often served on Simchat Torah—and not only, I think, because the rolled-up cheese-filled pancakes resemble the Torah scrolls that the holiday celebrates. Blintzes are Jewish comfort food: filling, satisfying and rich with memories. Comforting, like the holiday that renews our telling of beloved stories from the Hebrew Bible.

I was so taken with one of those stories, the clash of David and Goliath, that I wrote the novel David and the Philistine Woman to reimagine this epic triumph of good over evil. In my novel, I show how David finds that the renewal of the changing seasons creates in nature a holy book to read and reread: The sun will rise in the east and set in the west. Crops will be planted, harvested, then planted again. People will fall in love and new life will be born to embrace the world. At the end of my novel, David takes comfort in that rebirth:

“For a moment, caught up in his thoughts, he turned away from the carnage of battle and gazed into the brilliance of the sky, peering into the High Places. In that moment, he understood that the Almighty of his people was more than a God who issued Commandments chiseled into cold tablets of stone. He understood that the Almighty also gave His wisdom as blessings, as the rain is a blessing to parched earth, and lilies are a prayer written on a barren slope in spring.”

In his own way, David bears witness to the same cycle of rebirth we celebrate on Simchat Torah, when, once more, we go all the way back to page one: “In the beginning…” The earliest beginning, which we hope will bring the sweet taste of many fresh beginnings. www.paulboorstin.com

My mother made delicious blintzes. So did my mother-in-law. Here’s the secret recipe they shared:

BEST BLINTZES

(makes 12-15)

FOR THE FILLING

1 cup cottage or ricotta cheese, or 1/2 cup each

2 eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon butter, melted and cooled to room temperature

2 tablespoons sugar

Scant teaspoon salt

Juice of half a lemon

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon fresh grated nutmeg

FOR THE PANCAKES

4 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup water

3 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled to room temperature

Scant teaspoon salt

1 cup sifted flour

FOR BAKING: 1 stick butter, or butter-flavored cooking-oil spray, for putting on top of blintzes in the pan

FOR SERVING: Powdered sugar, sour cream, and strawberry jam

1. Make the pancakes: In a food processor, or with a whisk, beat the eggs and mix in all the ingredients except the flour. Add the flour 1/2 cup at a time, mixing constantly. When the batter is well blended (no lumps), place it in the refrigerator for 10 minutes, or until the foam subsides.

2. While the pancake batter is in the refrigerator, make the filling: In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients by hand. To not use a food processor or it will become runny. Refrigerate the batter until ready to fill the pancakes.

3. Brush an 8-inch nonstick pan with vegetable oil and heat over medium-high heat until a drop of water sizzles on the surface. Stir the pancake batter, then take the pan off the burner and move it next to the batter bowl. With a ladle, quickly add a bit more than 1 tablespoon of batter to the pan – just enough to cover the bottom – and swirl it around so that it is evenly distributed. The pancakes should be very thin. Return the pan to the heat, and with a nonstick spatula, loosen the edges of the pancake all around as it it cooks for about 45 seconds to 1 minute. Do not let the bottom of the pancake burn, and remove the pan from the heat before the pancake top is fully cooked.

4. Slide the pancake, uncooked side up, onto a plate. (Have two plates ready for this.) Wipe any bits of leftover pancake from the pan, re-grease the pan and repeat the process, sliding the next pancake onto the other plates. When the finished pancakes have cooled a bit, transfer them to a piece of waxed paper. Stack them using pieces of waxed paper in between each. Let the pancakes cool to room temperature before filling them.

5. Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease a baking pan with butter or cooking-oil spray. Working on a waxed-paper surface, lay out a pancake and place approximately 2 teaspoons of filling toward one end, then roll up the pancake and tuck in the ends, so that it is tubular in shape. Place the blintzes, seam sides down, in the greased pan.

6. Cut the butter in small pieces and sprinkle a few on top of each blintz, or spray them with the butter-flavor cooking-oil spray. Bake the blintzes for 20 to 30 minutes, or until they are plumped up, heated through, and lightly brown on top. If they start to burn, cover them with tinfoil.