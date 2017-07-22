Comic-Con 2017 Cas Anvar ‘The Expanse’ imagines Mars in 50 years

After flying in from Toronto where they are currently filming “The Expanse” Season 3, Syfy star Cas Anvar did behind-the-scenes interviews at the Wired Café at the Omni Hotel during the 2017 Comic-Con International (July 20-23) in San Diego, California. Along with sharing insights on whether we will reach Mars in fifty years, Cas was excited to celebrate “The Strain” Season 4 that premiered on FX on July 16, 2017.

“The Expanse” gives a view 300 years into the future, and Cas plays Alex Kamal, a Mars Fighter Pilot, during a time where multiple cultures are “all fused into one.” His character is a combination of Asia, East Indian, Pakistani and Texas cultures.

When we asked Cas, when we will get to Mars, he reflected, “I think Elon Musk is moving along trying to speed things up….I think there’s going to be a lot of activity in the next fifty years. I don’t know if we’ll put a person on Mars in the next fifty years (by 2068), but we could. We’ve got the technology, we just need the money.”

When we dug deeper to find out if Cas thinks we could survive on Mars, he added, “I think there’s water on Mars, but it’s going to be very difficult to get too.” To learn more about what Cas shared, watch the full interview in this VIDEO: Comic-Con 2017 Cas Anvar The Expanse answers When Will We Get to Mars.

“The Expanse” cast had a panel on Saturday, July 22 at 5:00pm PST in the Indigo Ballroom, and Cas will be signing autographs on Sunday, July 23 from 10am-1pm PST.

After the WIRED Café, Cas was also looking forward to joining fellow cast members from “The Strain”. Their final season just premiered on FX, and Cas plays Sanjee Desai. Watch this VIDEO interview here: Comic-Con 2017 Cas Anvar The Strain merges Art and Science.