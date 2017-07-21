WEIRD NEWS
The Only Comic-Con Costume Gallery You'll Ever Need (This Year, Anyway)

There's a lot of spandex this year.

By David Moye

Unless you’re living under a rock and/or have absolutely no Internet access, you might have noticed that Comic-Con is underway in San Diego through Sunday.

Nearly 150,000 people are expected to converge at the Con ― a great many decked out as their favorite pop culture characters.

There’s no shortage of enthusiasm ― or spandex ― at the Con, as our costume gallery proves. Check back often for updates.

  • Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
  • Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
  • Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
  • Joe Scarnici via Getty Images
  • Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
  • Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
  • Joe Scarnici via Getty Images
  • Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
  • Mike Blake / Reuters
  • Mike Blake / Reuters
  • Mike Blake / Reuters
  • Mike Blake / Reuters
  • Mike Blake / Reuters
  • Mike Blake / Reuters
  • Araya Diaz via Getty Images
    SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 20: A costumed cosplayer attends Comic-Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images)
  • Mike Blake / Reuters
  • Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
  • Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
  • Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
  • Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
  • Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
  • Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images

Suggest a correction
David Moye Reporter, HuffPost

