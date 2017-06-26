Comic/Music Review: Samurai Shin (Issue 1) and The Prelude EP

Samurai Shin is a new comic book series by the Samurai Shin Team: Mikel Miles is the writer; Ivan Earl Aguilar is the illustrator; and the art is handled by Fahmi Fauzi. On July 3, Samurai Shin Issue 1.5 will be released. The EP is designed to complement and accompany the comic book.

Inspired by Samurai Champloo, Afro Samurai and Sword Of The Stranger, Samurai Shin conforms to the Japanese style of drawing known as gekiga, which often portrays violence, is very realistic and explores the darker emotions of humanity. The technique involves panels, somewhat similar to scenes in motion pictures that exploit and reveal action by means of close-ups and slow motion panels.

Good stuff!

The artwork in Samurai Shin incorporates all these techniques as it relates the story of Amir and Keith, two young warriors who hope to attain the coveted title of Samurai. As the story opens, Amir and Keith are practicing with their swords in what is supposed to be mock battle. But tempers flare and the practice session quickly devolves into a macho display of superiority. Blood is drawn and the tension increases to the point of all-out war. Only the intervention of Sensei Kenzo halts the conflict before it becomes deadly. Keith, who respects nothing but brute force, leaves. Later that night, the village is attacked by outlaw warriors, what I call the Bear Clan. Like Slipknot, they wear masks. Only their masks are fashioned after Teddy Bears; this outward appearance of being cute and cuddly makes them even more menacing. As the tale proceeds, Amir’s mother is murdered before his eyes and the village set afire.

Amir is struck by one of the outlaws and falls. He is surrounded by flames and sorely wounded. To find out what happens, we have to wait for the next issue of the comic. It’s a great cliffhanger ending to the first chapter. The artwork in Samurai Shin if first-rate; a variety of colors are utilized as emotional indicators to good effect. And the artist has a great knack for eyes and the passion they can radiate. The storyline flows well and maintains the reader’s interest. The story has impact, hitting you right in the solar plexus.

Samurai Shin

The Prelude EP contains eleven tracks. After a short intro called “Frustrations,” the second track, “Lost,” is an instrumental hip hop number with a good groove and a delicate melody. Next is “Just Life Goes On,” which sounds like a television theme from the 1970s, upbeat and happy.

“Like Water” is one of my favorites on the EP. It’s a laid-back hip hop number with a great melody and an excellent arrangement that flows like water. “Kuro Silence – Some Days” features Torae on vocals. It’s a great hip hop tune. Torae rhymes and phrases well and his voice reminds me of Ice Cube during his time with NWA.

“Searching,” another laid-back hip hop tune, has subdued vocals that work well with a light melody that is driven by the keyboards. “Metaphor the Great – Love or War” carries a strong groove, great lyrics that rhyme well, and a stellar vocalist. “I love, love more, but I’m better at war.” Good stuff!

“Blue Clouded Thoughts” is another favorite. It has an industrial-jazz-lite feel to it, along with scintillating keyboards. And when the saxophone kicks in, it takes on the luminous dust of rumors in the night. I really liked this one. “The One Switch” establishes a slightly exotic groove right off the bat, and then flows until the beat changes and gets a little funky. The funk is complemented by a kind of tinny sounding synth that really has it going on.

“Old Memories” begins with a tick-tock beat that segues into a snarky sounding hip hop melody. The last track is “Core Demonstrations – Two Katanas.” It’s a slower hip hop tune, with a solid groove that complements a delightful piano as the vocalist, who reminds me of Lil Wayne, does his stuff. Excellent phrasing and diamond-like rhymes make this a winner.

Samurai Shin and its accompanying EP really have it going on! The comic is chock full of great actions scenes and fiery passions, while the EP adds a whole new paradigm to what Manga can provide – a multi-media first-rate experience.

