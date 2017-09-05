Do you travel regularly for business? Do you worry about your health everytime you hit the road?

You realize the importance of remaining happy and healthy when traveling for business. However, you also know that this is easier said than done.

Despite the many steps you can take to avoid common ailments, these have a way of popping up at the absolute worst time.

Fortunately, most ailments can be remedied with the right approach. It may not be easy to deal with these while you’re on the go, but you don’t want to ignore your symptoms in hopes that they go away. This could lead to additional health concerns.

Here are several of the most common ailments among traveling business professionals:

1. Common Cold

This may not sound like the most serious health concern, but you know one thing to be true: it can slow you down when you’re away from home.

From a runny nose to a hacking cough, a cold can kill productivity and have you thinking about nothing more than curling up in bed for a couple days.

If you’re struck with this ailment, the best thing you can do is stop by a local drug store for some medication and vitamins. There is no magic cure, but there are things you can take to alleviate the symptoms and allow you to reach your peak level of performance.

2. Flu

If you think a common cold is bad, you’ll really be in a tough spot if you’re hit with the flu bug when you’re away from home.

You don’t want to get the flu regardless of your location. This can lead to nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and more.

Just the same as a cold, there is no cure for the flu. The best thing you can do is get rest, stay hydrated, and try to improve a little bit at a time.

Yes, this can be difficult when traveling, but it’s something you have to do if you want to make a full and timely recovery.

3. Pulled Muscle

This can happen when you least expect it. For example, you may pull a muscle as you hustle through the airport on the way to catch your plane. Or it could happen as you take a big step out of your rental car.

A pulled muscle can be treated in many ways, such as with ice and heat therapy. Along with this, a compression wrap may alleviate the symptoms as you attempt to get through your day.

Above all else, you should try to rest the muscle as much as possible. This can be difficult to do when traveling for work, but try to get creative. For instance, if you pull a calf muscle, avoid stairs when possible.

Tip: if you have time in your schedule, book an appointment at a local spa or massage parlor. A massage can go a long way in speeding up the recovery process.

4. Headache

There are many causes of a headache when traveling. This can set in if you aren’t getting enough water. It can also come into play if you’re stressed out about your job (or your personal life).

Just the same as a cold, don’t shy away from taking over the counter medication. Sometimes, all you need is a couple Tylenol (or something similar) in order to get the relief you need to make it through your day.

If your headache persists, don’t continue to mask the symptoms with medication. Instead, it’s time to learn more about the root cause, as this will allow you to put an end to the problem once and for all.

5. Dehydration

Although this is something you bring on yourself, it remains a major problem among many traveling business professionals.

You’re in such a hurry to reach your destination and do a good job for your company that you forget to stay hydrated.

As a result, you can suffer from a variety of physical symptoms, such as a feeling of exhaustion, weakness, dizziness, and a headache.

The best way to combat this is to keep a bottle of water by your side at all times. Once you finish one bottle, move onto the next.

6. Insomnia

Are you the type of person who has no trouble falling asleep at night? Even if this is true at home, you may find that you face some challenges when traveling.

The bed at your hotel may not be as comfortable as you would like. Your mind may be racing, especially if you have big meetings on the horizon.

There are many reasons for insomnia when traveling, all of which can cause you a lot of problems.

If you’ve faced this issue in the past, it’s time to experiment with strategies for avoiding the same in the future. For example, search online for the hotel chains with a reputation for using the highest quality mattresses in their properties.

Conclusion

As a traveling business professional, there will come a time when you run into one or more of these common ailments. It’s a must that you know how to deal with anything that comes your way.