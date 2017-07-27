Common Air Conditioner Problems That Can Lead To AC Repair

Warm weather in Las Vegas is in full swing and your air conditioning unit is surely in high demand. The last thing homeowners want to deal with on these hot summer days is the need for an AC repair. There are a few things to think about and be aware of when you turn your air conditioner on that can indicate the potential need for an AC repair in Las Vegas.

Improper Usage

Before firing up your air conditioner, make sure that you are using it correctly. An often-overlooked step to proper air conditioning usage is to read the instructional manual. By taking the time to read the manual, you will discover key tips that will help you maximize the efficiency of your AC unit. A crucial step in proper AC usage is to close all windows or doors that might let cold air out. Allowing cold air to escape will cause your system to be over-worked and consequently affect the life of your air conditioner. Over-worked and improperly operated air conditioners are some of the main causes for AC malfunction creating the need for a Las Vegas AC repair.

Google

Lack of Maintenance

Just like your vehicle, air conditioning units require yearly tune-ups in order to run efficiently. Not maintaining your air conditioner results in ineffective performance and can often lead to maintenance issues as it ages. AC Service in Las Vegas is extremely important as air filters can become dirty and clogged, blocking normal airflow, which in turn can affect the compressor and fans. Likewise, evaporator and condenser coils can collect dirt, which will also reduce airflow and will also affect the coils’ ability to absorb heat. A simple tune-up can solve many of these minor AC repair and maintenance problems before they become major issues. Yearly Las Vegas AC service also allows AC repair technicians to check your system for developing problems and then fix them before extensive repairs are required.

Thermostat Troubles

Often, Las Vegas homeowners call AC repair companies thinking something is malfunctioning with their AC unit when in reality the problem lies in the thermostat. Dead batteries, incorrectly calibrated sensors, or simply a thermostat not being set correctly are simple problems that can affect the efficiency of your AC system. The thermostat is responsible for conveying your desired settings in order to keep your home comfortable on the hottest of days. Change the batteries in your thermostat every six months and monitor that your system is consistently performing to its settings to help you avoid unnecessary AC repairs.

Component Failure